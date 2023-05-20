Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library will be closed Sunday, May 28, and Monday, May 29.
• Food for Fines runs until May 31. For each nonperishable, unexpired food item people bring to the Circulation Desk, the library waives $1 in fines. This only applies to overdue fines. Fines for lost or damaged items can’t be waived. All donations go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.
• An exhibition titled “See Me, Hear Me” is on display in the Galleria until June 2. The artwork was created by teens through a Tennessee Voices initiative to raise awareness about teen mental health.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday from 4-5 p.m. Children ages 5-10 can be registered for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Pokémon Trading Card Day will be held Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Storytime Room. Kids of all ages can bring Pokémon or other types of cards to trade. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Xbox Gaming for ages 12-18 is open Monday and Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the teen area. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Booked for Lunch, a new book club led by JCPL Director Julia Turpin, will meet Wednesday at noon in the Jones Meeting Room. Bring your own lunch and discuss “Demon Copperhead’’ by Barbara Kingsolver. No registration required.
• Beyond the Pale Graphic Novel Club for ages 18 and older will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Mulligan’s Gaming Pub (308 E. Main St., Johnson City). The group will discuss “Palestine” by Joe Sacco. Call 423-434-4454 for help finding a copy. No registration required.
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Fiber Arts Group: Skill Share meets Friday from 3-5 p.m. Ages 18 and older can bring a knitting, crocheting, weaving or sewing project to work on in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration required.
• Sustainability 101 meets Saturday, May 27, at 2 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room for ages 12 and older. ETSU’s Department of Sustainability will provide information on how to live more sustainably. No registration required.