Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Food for Fines runs until May 31. For each nonperishable, unexpired food item people bring to the Circulation Desk, the library waives $1 in fines. This only applies to overdue fines. Fines for lost or damaged items can’t be waived. All donations go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.
• An exhibition titled “See Me, Hear Me” is on display in the Galleria until June 2. The artwork was created by teens through a Tennessee Voices initiative to raise awareness about teen mental health.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday from 4-5 p.m. Ages 5-10 can be registered for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• READing Paws will be held Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to noon. Ages 5-10 can be registered for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Call 423-434-4458 to register.
FOR TEENS
• Xbox Gaming for ages 12-18 is open in the teen area on Monday and Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. No registration required.
• Board Game Café meets Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the teen area. Ages 12-18 can drop by to play board games they know or learn new ones. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Seekers Book Club meets Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for anyone ages 18 and older. The book group will discuss “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot. The group meets at the Langston Centre (315 Elm St.). Registration is required; call 423-434-5785 to register.
• Basic Bees meets on Saturday, May 20, at 2 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 12 and older will learn about beekeeping, bee behavior and the role bees play in the environment. Registration is required; call 423-434-4454 to register.