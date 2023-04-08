Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library will be closed on Easter Sunday.
• Friends of the Library will hold a donation drop-off on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring donations to the library’s parking lot near the curbside pickup spots. Books, DVDs and puzzles are accepted. Email friends@jcpl.org with questions.
FOR CHILDREN
• Volunteer State Book Award Reading Challenge runs until April 30. Kids in grades K-12 register at jcpl.org to read books from the VSBA nominee list and vote for their favorites at the end of the challenge. Call 423-434-4458 for more information.
• Music Morning will be held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday for ages birth through 5 years and their caregivers. It meets in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration, but space is limited.
• Kids’ Gaming Club will meet Monday at 6 p.m. Ages 8-12 can play board games together in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration required.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• READing Paws will be held Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to noon. Ages 5-10 can register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Call 423-434-4458 to register.
FOR TEENS
• Xbox Gaming for ages 12-18 is open in the teen area on Monday and Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. No registration required.
• Teen Book Club meets Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the teen area. Ages 12-18 will discuss “Death Prefers Blondes” by Caleb Roehrig. The first six teens who register get a free copy of the book to keep. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Photojournalist Mark Mahoney’s photography exhibition, “Photos That Tell a Story,” will be on display in the library’s Galleria until May 3.
• Adults with Disabilities Storytime meets in the Jones Meeting Room on Thursday at 11 a.m. Adults with disabilities and their caregivers will hear stories and do activities. Registration is required; call 423-434-4454 to sign up.
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Fiber Arts Group meets Friday from 3-5 p.m. Ages 18 and older can bring a knitting, crocheting, weaving or sewing project to work on in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration required.
• “How to Spot a Scam” will be presented by Alan Smith from the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions on Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Learn how to protect yourself from different kinds of scams and what to do if you’ve been a victim. Registration is required; call 423-434-4454 to sign up.
Visit jcpl.org/calendar to find more upcoming events.