Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Friends of the Library will hold a donation drop-off on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring donations to the library’s parking lot near the curbside pickup spots. Books, DVDs and puzzles are accepted. Email friends@jcpl.org with questions.
• The library will be closed on Sunday, April 9, for Easter.
FOR CHILDREN
• Volunteer State Book Award Reading Challenge runs through April 30. Kids in grades K-12 can register at jcpl.org to read books from the VSBA nominee list and vote for their favorites at the end of the challenge. Call 423-434-4458 for more information.
• Bilingual Storytime will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Storytime Room. Ages 2-6 and their caregivers will hear stories and songs in English and Spanish, with a craft to follow. No registration, but space is limited.
• Toddler Time, for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers, meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime, for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers, meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• Book Worms meets Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 5-8 will hear a reading of “Pig the Slob” by Aaron Blabey and do body movement activities. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Building with the Lions will be held Saturday, April 8, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Kids of all ages and families can drop in to the Jones Meeting Room to build with Legos and other materials. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Xbox Gaming for ages 12-18 will be open in the teen area Monday and Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. No registration required.
• Adulting 101: Basic Car Care will be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Ages 12-18 will learn basic car maintenance. The program meets in the Jones Meeting Room. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Photojournalist Mark Mahoney’s photography exhibition, “Photos That Tell a Story,” will be on display in the library’s Galleria through May 3.
• Spanish at Your Library will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
Visit jcpl.org/calendar to find more events.