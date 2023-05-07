The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Do you have an infant to preschool child? Sign up for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten to earn rewards while enriching your time together. The goal is to read 1,000 books before your child starts kindergarten. The library will reward your child with a small gift for every 100 books read. Talk to your branch’s desk staff for more information.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and TikTok at scpl_tn.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All of our branches offer Storytime with our program specialist. This week’s theme is “Family.” Families come in all shapes and sizes. We’ll read books about families and create a craft celebrating families.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this after-school club. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p.m.
• Summer STEM at Sullivan Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday. Summer STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) allows kids a chance to explore STEM skills with various kits and activities. This week we will be NASA detectives.
• Ancient Art with Mr. Daniel meets at Thomas Memorial Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and at Colonial Heights Friday at 2 p.m. Ancient Art with Mr. Daniel is an introduction to art history for ages 8-12. This week we will be learning about the art of ancient Mesopotamia including the art of the Sumerians, Assyrians and Babylonians.
• Nifty History at the Colonial Heights branch will be deciphering fact from legend about notable historical figures. This week we will learn about Teddy Roosevelt. Was the Teddy bear really named after him? What is a Rough Rider? For ages 8-13, Nifty History meets at 1:30 p.m.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will be reading a selection from Chapters 1-11 of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” together, discussing what happens, and then participating in a Harry Potter-themed activity. This book club is for tweens ages 8-13 who have just started reading the books or have already read the books and are fans.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the Magic Tree House book series. This week we will be finishing “Warriors in Winter.”
• Colonial Heights will have Cinnamon the Dog come visit to help reluctant readers build their skills on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Call 423-239-1100 to schedule a 15-minute appointment.
• Teens are invited to the Blountville branch Friday at 4 p.m. for a Summer Job and Volunteer Fair. Teens looking for summer employment or places to serve volunteer hours required for some scholarships can come check out local employers and organizations and fill out applications in a single location.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This fast-paced dance workout is lots of fun and taught by our assistant branch manager and certified ZIN instructor, Christina.
• Bloomingdale will offer a Tech Tuesday this week. If you are struggling with basic computer technology, or library apps and online resources, call the Bloomingdale branch to set up an appointment for one-on-one help between the hours of 10 and 11 a.m.
• Knit/Crochet Club will meet at Blountville Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. All skill levels are welcome.
• Reader’s Choice Book Club will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch in Bluff City to discuss the book “Sparks Like Stars” by Nadia Hasini.
• Sullivan Gardens will host a Farm-To-Table Recipe Swap Wednesday at 11 a.m. Spring planting is upon us and farmers markets are open again. Bring your favorite fresh veggie/fruit recipe to swap and sample with other patrons. Tea, water and lemonade will be provided. This event is free but space is limited, so please call the library at 423-349-5990 to make sure the event is not full.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.main story