The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Are you interested in an e-newsletter about library events? Sign up for a weekly email from your library at https://forma.gle/WQKZ5BhF1EZJuBk58
• Are you interested in joining the Sullivan County Library Board of Trustees? If you have ever wanted to serve your community by making critical decisions that affect your library, this is a great opportunity. The board members establish policies that govern the operations of the Sullivan County Library System as well as participate in budget and planning processes. Fill out an application and bring it to your nearest branch. Applications can be accessed at this address: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GaFRdxMNQngsx0YeuEECTQs19sPcJ_oL/view
• Laptops are now available for checkout. These HP Chromebooks are perfect for basic computing. The Chromebooks check out for 28 days and can be renewed as long as no one else has placed a hold on it. Borrowers must be 18+ and have no outstanding overdues or fees.
• Do you have an infant to preschool child? Sign up for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten to earn rewards while enriching your time together. The library will reward your child with a small gift for every 100 books read. Talk to your branch’s desk staff for more information.
• Book Bound, the library’s book delivery program for homebound patrons is currently only available to Bluff City residents. We are hoping to expand this service but need the community’s input. Please fill out our survey to help us determine where this service is most needed. https://tinyurl.com/bdyj75d4
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All of our branches offer Storytime with our program specialist. This week’s theme is “X” as in T-ReX. We will read books about T-Rex and make a T-Rex craft!
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club will meet at the Bloomingdale branch Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this after-school club. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville will meet Monday at 4 p.m.
• Art with Mr. Daniel will meet at Thomas Memorial Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and at Colonial Heights Friday at 2 p.m. Art with Mr. Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend. Mr. Daniel leads students through activities that focus on specific art movements while fostering creativity and helping students to recognize different art techniques. This week we will focus on Surrealism.
• Nifty Fifty Adventure at the Colonial Heights branch will be learning about Maine this week. Nifty Fifty Adventure is a great way for homeschool kids to learn about the creation of the United States through books, art and fun facts. Nifty Fifty Adventure takes place every Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for tweens ages 8-13 who have just started reading the books or have already read the books and are fans.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the Magic Tree House book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead 423-279-2714 to make arrangements. This week we will be reading “Thanksgiving on Thursday.”
• Colonial Heights will have Cinnamon the Dog come visit to help reluctant readers build their skills on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Tennessee recently passed a law requiring third grade students to pass the reading skills portion of their TCAP tests in order to progress to the next grade. Reading with Cinnamon is a great way to practice those skills and build confidence. Call 423-239-1100 for a 15-minute appointment.
• On Saturday at 11 a.m., Colonial Heights will have a STEM Kids Introduction to Birding class. Kids will learn to recognize different species of birds by their songs and appearance and will learn what they eat. We will finish the class by making a pinecone bird feeder for our feathered friends. Allergy warning: the pinecone bird feeder does require the handling of peanut butter. No reservation required.
• Teens are invited to the Sullivan Gardens branch for a special Women’s History Month series. In this first session on Tuesday at 4 p.m., we will discuss Rosalind Franklin, a pioneer in DNA technology. We will even make a DNA model using toothpicks and gummy bears.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This fast-paced dance workout is lots of fun and taught by our assistant branch manager and certified ZIN instructor Christina.
• Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. All skill levels are welcome.
• Reader’s Choice Book Club will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. Their book this month is “A Week in Winter” by Maeve Binchy.
• Thomas Memorial will have Creative Self-Care: Nondominant Hand Painting at 1 p.m. on Thursday. No registration required.
• On Friday at 11 a.m. Sullivan Gardens will have a National Plant-A-Flower Day Program. This program is free, but registration is required. Please call 423-349-5990 to reserve your spot.
• Bloomingdale will have Tech Tuesday on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Reserve a spot and our staff will help you with your technology issues. Whether you need help with basic computing, navigating online government services, or downloading and using library apps and services we’ll be happy to help you try to solve your problems. Reserve your spot for one-on-one help by calling 423-288-1310.
• Interested in finding out your family history but don’t want to pay the price for online programs? Come to the Bloomingdale Ancestry.com and HeritagQuest Workshop to learn how you can get started finding your roots for free at the library! This free workshop will take place on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. but space is limited, so please register by calling 423-288-1310.
• Be sure to sign up this week for Thomas Memorial’s Book Necklace or Keychain Workshop. On Wednesday, March 15, at 11 a.m. we’ll be making a nice miniature book to wear around your neck or carry on your keys. This could make a great gift for the bibliophile in your life. There is a $5 materials fee, and you need to RSVP by March 10.
• Sullivan Gardens needs your RSVP by March 10 for the second in their Teen Women’s History Month series, which will focus on artist Frida Khalo on Tuesday, March 14, at 4 p.m. The Sullivan Gardens branch will have a Tween St. Patrick’s Day Party on Friday, March 17, at 4 p.m. that requires a reservation by March 13.ONGOING
• What would make you want to visit or use the library more? The Sullivan County Public Library wants to be a successful asset to the community. But to do that we need to know what our community needs and wants. Please take a few minutes to answer our short survey at https://tinyurl.com/yx2srcwv.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.