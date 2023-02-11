The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• All branches of the Sullivan County Library will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day. Please take this time to utilize our online programs through TEL, Libby, TN R.E.A.D.S and hoopla!
• Interested in weekly updates from the library? Sign up for our e-newsletter for new books and happenings at each branch that may not make it into the newspaper before publication. (https://tinyurl.com/3m3e2hrs)
• The Sullivan County Library now has laptops available for checkout. These HP Chromebooks are perfect for basic computing. The Chromebooks check out for 28 days and can be renewed as long as no one else has placed a hold on it. Late returns will incur a $5 per day extended use fee. Borrowers must be 18+ and have no outstanding overdues or fees.
• We are hoping to expand our Book Bound Program. Currently our Book Bound program is only available to homebound patrons in Bluff City. We are hoping to expand this service but need the community’s input to do that. To take an online survey visit https://tinyurl.com/bdyj75d4
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All of our branches offer Storytime with our program specialist. This week’s theme is “T” is for Tiger. We will be reading books about tigers and making a tiger craft!
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club will meet at the Blountville branch on Monday at 4 p.m. This club is geared toward elementary age students, but children of all ages are welcome to participate.
• Bloomingdale Lego Club will meet Friday at 4 p.m. A snack will be provided, and children of all ages are welcome to come build.
• Sullivan Gardens will be having a STEAM Challenge on Monday at 11:30 a.m. They will be exploring chemistry while making elephant toothpaste. Bloomingdale will have a STEAM Challenge at 4 p.m. on Monday. They will be exploring physics by making and playing with a cardboard puck game.
• Art Class with Mr. Daniel will be held at the Thomas Memorial branch on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and at the Colonial Heights branch on Friday at 2 p.m. This homeschool art class helps kids learn about different art movements and styles and stretches their creative muscles. This week kids will learn about mixed media collage.
• Blountville will host its monthly After-School Movie Time and will be showing Disney Pixar’s “Soul” on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Come to the library to unwind with popcorn and a movie after the school day.
• A Tween Mardi Gras Celebration will be happening at Sullivan Gardens on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Kids ages 8-13 can come out to make Mardi Gras masks, learn about the holiday through books, and will get to try a slice of traditional King Cake! Space is limited, so please sign up by Tuesday by calling 423-349-5990.
• Nifty Fifty Adventure at the Colonial Heights branch will be learning about Mississippi this week. Nifty Fifty Adventure is a great way for homeschool kids to learn about the creation of the United States through books, art and fun facts. Nifty Fifty Adventure takes place every Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Harry Potter Club will meet on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. This is a great club for kids ages 8-13 who are just starting the Harry Potter series or who have read it and are just fans!
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the “Magic Tree House” book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead 423-279-2714 to make arrangements. This week we will be reading “Good Morning, Gorillas.”
• Blountville will be having Teen Game Night on Friday at 5 p.m. This month teens can join us for a rousing game of Munchkin — a humorous board game where you kill monsters and compete to loot a dungeon.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will meet Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• A free Zumba Class meets at the Blountville branch every Tuesday at 6 p.m. Come shake off the pounds in this fun fast-paced workout with certified instructor Christina.
• A Knit/Crochet Club will meet at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Participants will share ideas and patterns, and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• Thomas Memorial branch will host Healing Hands Health Center at Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Healing Hands Health Center will also be at the Blountville branch on Thursday starting at 1 p.m. Come learn what this organization offers for employed but uninsured individuals in our area.
ONGOING
• 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten has begun! The goal is to read 1,000 books before your child starts kindergarten. If you read just one book a night, you will have read about 365 books in a year. Any book read to your child, even if it is the same book read over and over, counts toward the goal. The library will reward your child with a small gift for every 100 books read. Talk to your branch’s desk staff for more information.
• What would make you want to visit or use the library more? The Sullivan County Public Library wants to be a successful asset to the community. But to do that we need to know what our community needs and wants. Please take a few minutes to answer our short survey at https://tinyurl.com/yx2srcwv.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.