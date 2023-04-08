The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed on Tuesday, April 18, for staff training.
• Do you have an infant to preschool child? Sign up for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten to earn rewards while enriching your time together. The library will reward your child with a small gift for every 100 books read. Talk to your branch’s desk staff for more information.
• The Colonial Heights branch will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Jan Miles Children’s Room on Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and TikTok at scpl_tn.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today! (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All of our branches offer Storytime with our program specialist. This week’s theme is “Chicks and Ducks!” We will read books about theses spring babies and make an on-theme craft.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this after-school club. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p.m.
• Art with Mr. Daniel will meet at Thomas Memorial Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and at Colonial Heights Friday at 2 p.m. Art with Mr. Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend. This week we will focus on Futurism — an artistic and social movement that originated in Italy in the early 20th century.
• Nifty Fifty Adventure at the Colonial Heights branch will be reviewing and learning more fantastic facts about the Southern states this week. Nifty Fifty Adventure takes place every Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will be reading a selection from “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” discussing what happens, and then participating in a Harry Potter-themed activity. This book club is for tweens ages 8-13 who have just started reading the books or have already read the books and are fans.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the Magic Tree House book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. Call ahead at 423-279-2714 to make arrangements. This week we will be finishing “A Big Day for Baseball.”
• Does your child need extra practice in reading to prepare for the TN-Ready test? Make it fun and rewarding by signing them up for a session with Cinnamon the Dog at Colonial Heights on Wednesday between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Reading with Cinnamon is a great way to practice reading skills and build confidence. Call 423-239-1100 to schedule a 15-minute appointment.
• Amazing Mind-Day is a great way for kids have fun after school through creative challenges. This week at Sullivan Gardens, you can unleash your inner Phineas and Ferb by building and testing roller coasters that you design. No registration required. Amazing Mind-Day happens at 4 p.m.
• You’ll want to “bee” at the Sullivan Gardens branch on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Tweens are invited to the Sullivan Gardens branch for a special Earth Day celebration of our pollinating friends — bees! We will learn about conservation and make bee hotels together to help the bee population in our area. Space is limited. Call 423-349-5990. Teens can also sign up for April 19’s Earth Day celebration, where we will be making reusable totes from T-shirts. Please register by Friday.
• Magic the Gathering meets at the Bluff City library Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Magic the Gathering is a fantasy strategy card game for ages 13+. Whether you are new to the game or an avid player, we’d love to have you join. Call 423-538-1980 for more information.
• The Bloomingdale branch will have its monthly Time for a Story with Mr. Austin and Ms. Raven Saturday at 10 a.m. We will read books about birds and learn about them and complete a bird feeder craft to take home for bird watching. Allergy warning: Craft may contain nuts.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will meet Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This fast-paced dance workout is lots of fun and taught by our assistant branch manager and certified ZIN instructor, Christina.
• Knit/Crochet Club will meet at Blountville on Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. All skill levels are welcome.
• Reader’s Choice Book Club will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. Their book this month is “A Thousand Splendid Suns” by Khaled Hosseini.
• Thomas Memorial will also have a Mason jar bird feeder craft on Friday at 11 a.m. Registration for this craft closed on April 8, but space may still be available. Please call the Bluff City branch at 423-538-1980 to see.
• Don’t forget to sign up for Bingo at Bloomingdale on Monday, April 17, at 4 p.m. Bingo is for adults and will have several rounds with small prizes for round winners. You can sign up online through Eventbrite or by calling 423-288-1310.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.