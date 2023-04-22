The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• A huge book sale will be held in Blountville this weekend. Hosted by the Friends of the Sullivan County Public Library, the book sale will take place in the old Blountville Middle School. A preview sale for Friends of the Library members will take place on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. The sale will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Come celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Jan Miles Children’s Room at the Colonial Heights branch on Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. This celebration will be hosted by the Friends of the Colonial Heights Library.
• All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will open at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, due to continued training.
• Do you have an infant to preschool child? Sign up for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten to earn rewards while enriching your time together. Any book read to your child, even if it is the same book read over and over, counts toward the goal. The library will reward your child with a small gift for every 100 books read. Talk to your branch’s desk staff for more information.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and TikTok at scpl_tn.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All branches offer Storytime and with our program specialist. This week’s theme is “Frogs!” We will make a froggy craft and read frog books.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this after-school Lego club. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p.m.
• Amazing Mind-Day will be held Monday at 4 p.m. at the Sullivan Gardens branch. Participants will be making Oobleck — an incredible chemical compound that can be either a liquid or a solid depending on how much pressure you apply. Bloomingdale will be making paper airplanes at 4 p.m. Participants will create several folds and see which flies farthest.
• Art with Mr. Daniel will meet at Thomas Memorial Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and at Colonial Heights Friday at 2 p.m. Art with Mr. Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend. This week we will focus on Impressionism.
• Colonial Heights Upper Elementary Lego Club meets Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Kids are invited to come and get creative with our available Lego books and blocks.
• Colonial Heights will have Cinnamon the Dog come visit to help reluctant readers build their skills on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Call 423-239-1100 to make a 15-minute appointment.
• Nifty Fifty Adventure at the Colonial Heights branch will be reviewing the first 25 states together this week. Nifty Fifty Adventure is a great way for homeschool kids to learn about the creation of the United States through books, art and fun facts. Nifty Fifty Adventure takes place every Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will be reading a selection from chapters 14-20 of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” together, discussing what happens, and then participating in a Harry Potter themed activity. This book club is for tweens ages 8-13 who have just started reading the books or have already read the books and are fans.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the Magic Tree House book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead 423-279-2714 to make arrangements. This week we will be finishing “Hurricane Heroes of Texas.”
• Elementary-age students are invited to the Sullivan Gardens branch to celebrate National Library Week on Monday at 4 p.m. We will have a special storytime and a library scavenger hunt. Registration deadline was April 21, but space is still available. Call 423-349-5990 to RSVP.
• The Bloomingdale branch will host Girls Who Code Thursday at 6 p.m. This computer coding club for girls in grades 6-12 is a great way to learn new coding techniques, problem solve and meet other girls with similar interests.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will meet Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• Book Club at Colonial Heights will meet Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss “Women in Sunlight” by Frances Mayes.
• Are you a parent of a kindergarten through second-grader? Do you want a helpful tool for teaching social studies, science or Spanish? Come learn about Pebble Go!, a new application from the Tennessee Electronic Library. Come learn how to access and use this program for free at the Colonial Heights branch on Tuesday at 2 p.m. No reservation required.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This fast-paced, dance workout is lots of fun and taught by our assistant branch manager and certified ZIN instructor, Christina. A special Zumba Dance Party will take place Friday at 5 p.m. It’s not too late to sign up. Call 423-279-2714.
• Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• Have you ever wanted to participate in one of those Paint a Canvas classes with friends? Now is your chance to do so for free at the Colonial Heights branch on Wednesday at 1 p.m. We will be using acrylic paints to paint a cute little bird on a canvas for spring decorating. If the weather is nice, we may even paint outside. Reservations are required. Call 423-239-1100.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.