The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed on Tuesday for staff training.
• Spring cleaning? Bring your used books to the Blountville Library on Friday. Please call for an appointment to make sure someone will be available to meet you at the drop-off center. Call 423-279-2714.
• The Friends of the Sullivan County Public Library will be having a book sale at the old Blountville Middle School (next door to the Blountville Library) on Thursday, April 27, through Saturday, April 29. Thursday night will be a pre-sale for Friends of the Library members from 5-8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come find a bargain on tons of books and media.
• The Colonial Heights branch will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Jan Miles Children’s Room on Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m.
• Do you have an infant to preschool child? Sign up for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten to earn rewards while enriching your time together. Talk to your branch’s desk staff for more information.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Library can be found on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All of our branches offer Storytime with our program specialist. This week’s theme is Earth Day. We will read books about Earth Day and conservation and make an Earth-friendly craft.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Blooming-dale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this after-school Lego club. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p.m.
• Art with Mr. Daniel will meet at the Colonial Heights branch Friday at 2 p.m. The Thomas Memorial class will not meet this week due to staff training. Art with Mr. Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend. This week we will focus on drawing upside down.
• Can’t make the weekly classes? Join us for a Saturday Special Art with Daniel on Saturday, April 22, at 11 a.m. We will do one of the popular art lessons from this month’s classes.
• Nifty Fifty Adventure at the Colonial Heights branch will be reviewing the Southeastern states and particularly the Appalachian Trail this week. All ages are welcome. Nifty Fifty Adventure takes place every Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will be reading a selection from Chapters 8-15 of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” together, discussing what happens, and then participating in a Harry Potter themed activity. This book club is for tweens ages 8-13 who have just started reading the books or have already read the books and are fans.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the Magic Tree House book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead 423-279-2714 to make arrangements. This week we will be reading “Hurricane Heroes in Texas.”
• Celebrate Earth Day at the Blountville branch Thursday with an after-school movie and craft at 3:30 p.m. We will be watching “The Lorax” and making recycled-material birdfeeders. No reservation required.
• Teen Game Night at the Blountville branch will be player’s choice video games on Friday at 5 p.m. Bring your friends and play one of our multiplayer games on the Nintendo Switch. Mario Party, Super Smash Bros and Overcooked are some of the options available. No reservation required.
• The Bluff City Library will host Lego Masters League, a Lego club for older and advanced Lego enthusiasts, Wednesday at 4 p.m. This club is for ages 13-18.
• Teens are invited to the Sullivan Gardens branch for a special Earth Day Craft Class Wednesday at 4 p.m. We will discuss conservation and learn to make a reusable shopping bag from a pre-worn T-shirt. The registration deadline for this event was Friday, April 14, but space may still be available. If you are interested in attending please call 423-349-5990.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will meet Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• Zumba will not meet this week at the Blountville branch this week due to staff training. If you are interested in a makeup class, try the Zumba Dance Party on Friday, April 28, at 5 p.m. Sign up online or by calling 423-279-2714.
• Knit/Crochet Club will meet at Blountville Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• Bloomingdale will have Bingo for adults Monday at 4 p.m. Reservation deadline was Friday, April 14, but space may still be available. If interested in attending please call 423-288-1310.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.