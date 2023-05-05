On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to CNN, “In the early hours of February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine. Kyiv’s Western allies had been warning of looming Russian aggression for months.”
Still, Putin’s decision came as a shock to many in Ukraine and across the world.
Speaking on Russian state television, he announced the launch of what he called a “special military operation” to “demilitarize” and “denazifiy” Ukraine. Moments later, the first explosions were heard across Ukraine.
Russia won its first victory in this war when it captured the Antonov airfield, just north of Kyiv.
CNN said, “Russian troops inside the airport were encircled, without a chance to bring in reinforcements quickly. By the time Ukrainian troops withdrew from the area, the airport had sustained so much damage it was not possible for Russia to use it to resupply. The world’s largest plane, the Antonov An-225, was destroyed during the battle.”
Russia’s brutal invasion of the country caused several families to flee into neighboring countries like Romania and Poland.
According to The New York Times, “Far more civilians were killed in Ukraine in March than in any other month of the war, according to United Nations data.”
After several months of battles, Russia took all the cities under Ukrainian control, the last one being the city of Lysychansk. The U.S. has spent over $35.3 billion on aid for Ukraine in the past nine years to help secure the borders and improve interoperability with NATO.
This has continued even with Russia’s invasion. According to the Congressional Research Service, “The Biden administration has committed more than $31.7 billion in security assistance since the start of the 2022 war.” “U.S. policy increasingly has recognized the UAF’s ability to employ and operate advanced weaponry, including systems capable of supporting offensive operations to liberate Ukrainian territory. Much of U.S. assistance has been focused on providing capabilities that Ukraine’s domestic defense industry cannot produce.”
After several months of bloody battles, and both sides’ victories and losses, the war still rages on a year later. The European Union and NATO have both promised Ukraine a path to membership, but with Russia just on the horizon, tensions will continue to rise, and bring us closer and closer to the brink of nuclear war.