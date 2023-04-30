5ef21cbcd71fa.image

Small Miracles is open for anyone who needs help.

Small Miracles Therapeutic is a nonprofit Christian horse ranch for people with disabilities, created to help enhance physical, social-emotional, cognitive and behavior growth.

Small Miracles was started in 1995 by Mary Smith, RN. Her family supporting her, she started her own equine program for people with special needs. After six months, the response from the community was overwhelming, and a year later, Small Miracles opened officially to the public in Church Hill.

