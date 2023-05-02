In the 2017-2018 school year, DB-EXCEL established the first MATE team in Tennessee: the R-Mateys. Currently, the team is in its fifth year of competition, getting ready for the regional competition on May 13, which determines if it will be eligible to go to internationals in Long-mont, Colorado.
The MATE organization, which created the competition, aims to teach students about the oceans and the technology that is being used to study and maintain them. The tasks the R-Mateys’ remote-operated vehicle (ROV) have to go through in the competition are mock situations of what a certified, professional underwater ROV would be doing — mostly focusing on the ocean health and scientific applications parts of the tasks.
As the marketing manager and digital designer for the team, I can personally say that being on the team is quite a time-consuming feat, but is worth every minute spent. I have learned many skills in my time on the team, all the way from social skills and collaboration to project management and networking with many skills in between.
The team spends the majority of the school year brainstorming ideas and physically working on our robot. However, most don’t realize how much documentation is involved in making the robot. Everything that is done to the robot has to be written down neatly and condensed into 25 pages.
Documentation is just as, if not more, important than the robot itself and how it performs. When the team is scored there are more points given overall for our marketing display and technical report than if we were to hypothetically perfectly go through the underwater challenges within the time limit and with bonus tasks.
Algebra teacher and R-Mateys coach Erica Gardner shared her thoughts about documentation.
“The unsung hero of the MATE competition is the writing and documentation piece,” Gardner said. “Unbeknownst to most, the ROV in the water is only about 30% of the total points available. Completing accurate and high-quality documentation of the engineering design process, design rationale of the ROV, safety and technical schematics, and marketing and finance components make up about 50% of the total points! The remainder is from the engineering presentation, so this program really has it all for all students.”
I find that the heaviness of documentation teaches that in STEM fields the writing portions that nobody wants to do are just as, if not more, important than the engineering and building of projects. It’s a good lesson for anyone of any age looking to pursue a job in the STEM field.
I encourage the idea of having more MATE teams in schools for younger students. The MATE organization offers competition opportunities for elementary schools up to colleges. The opportunities and skills that being on a MATE team provide are all things that will forever impact a student’s life in positive ways.
“I think that the skills and opportunities gained from student participation in the MATE team are unparalleled,” Gardner said. “There are very few extracurricular activities that are founded on solving real-world problems, but that is exactly what MATE does. MATE does not only focus on STEM skills but also soft skills. Students are also asked to write technical documentation, create a marketing strategy for the team, and present their products to a panel of industry experts.”
“I feel like the challenges presented to me within the team gives me experience and helps me grow stronger as a person,” said Devin Spears, one of three software engineers on the team and the safety officer. “I’ve learned lots of new skills during my time on the team — most of them helping me outside of practice and in things like school and work.”
The three software engineers on the team are responsible for all of the coding aspects in the robot to make everything run smoothly, and Spears specifically is in charge of making sure everything in the working area is safe.
In the end it’s not just a team for nerds who like to build robots. There are positions in digital design, marketing, documentation of many types, high-level math, presenting, and many other things within that. It’s one big family of students working together to reach and complete one goal.