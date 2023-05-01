Local entrepreneur Selina Straley is putting the final touches on a new antique store, which is set to open by the first of June in historic downtown Kingsport.
If you have been in the downtown area, you might have noticed the new store called Hudson’s General Store and Antiques. This store has been in the making ever since Straley purchased the building from the previous owner, the 87- year-old Mrs. Grills, in August 2021.
The historic building was constructed in 1921 and was the home to many establishments including the first JCPenney and the Haggle Shop. When Straley started her journey, the store was in poor shape. Upstairs windows were broken, the roof was leaking, and the basement smelled. But after peeling away years of carpet and wallpaper, the store started to take shape.
Much work was needed to make this 100-year-old building fit for customers again. The structure needed slight reinforcing, the carpets were pulled up and the whole store was given a once- over, but now Straley is diligently working to get this wonderful store open by the end of the month. By bringing the building back to its former glory, Straley feels that she is “keeping history alive.”
When customers walk through the front double doors of the three-story building, they are greeted with an authentic general store, stocked with candy and trinkets.
From the original heart pine floors to the salvaged ceiling tiles, when you walk in you feel awestruck. Walking past the counters of goods and bins of treats, you see the store branch off to either side, offering selections of goods from clothes and clocks to furniture and phones. You can peruse through 102 booths built from salvaged barn wood while walking on original hardwood floors.
No words can convey the amount of work Straley has put into the project.
“A rising tide lifts all boats.”
Straley quotes former President John F. Kennedy, saying she hopes that this inspiring store might be the catalyst to spur the development of downtown Kingsport.