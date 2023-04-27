TRV-BEACHES-SEAWEED-INFLUX-GET

Tourists enjoy beaches covered with sargassum seaweed in Playacar, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on June 26, 2022.

 Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

MIAMI — Travelers heading to Florida, Mexico and Caribbean destinations this summer should be prepared for the influx of sargassum expected to make landfall on beaches.

According to the Miami Herald, the University of South Florida’s Optical Oceanography Lab revealed that The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt contained an estimated 13 million tons of seaweed at the end of March, a new record for the period.

