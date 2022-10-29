Two University School juniors, Kaylee DeGennaro and Lily Mefford, have recently created a STEM club at their school which goes beyond typical club activities and celebrates students’ love of learning by encouraging them to teach others.
STEM for Kids, an afterschool STEM club for high school students at University School, was established at the beginning of this school year with the goal of encouraging “learning just for the sake of learning.”
DeGennaro and Mefford thoughtfully crafted a club structure that promotes inclusivity, collaboration and learning in a fun and casual environment.
“I think (learning for the sake of learning) is really important, and it’s part of education, but sometimes people can feel discouraged to do that because they’re being told to learn this and study that,” said Mefford.
STEM for Kids all started with DeGennaro wanting to start a club where she and other students could explore niche science topics at a deeper level than they are able to reach in the classroom. After talking with Mefford, her friend and classmate, the two juniors decided to start a club that would cover a wide variety of niche STEM topics.
“With STEM for Kids we get to look at STEM topics that I never really learned about in school,” said Mefford.
Knowing that many of their peers may be daunted by the idea of a STEM club, the girls really wanted theirs to be one where the simple act of learning and discovery could be encouraged without the pressures of tests or grades.
“One of my favorite things about this club is that I think it breaks down those barriers and shows that science and STEM and learning just for the sake of learning is fun and doesn’t have to be stressful,” said DeGennaro.
After receiving permission to start their club, and with resources provided to them by club advisors Dr. Raine Price and Mrs. Nicole Havert, the girls got to work. They single-handedly designed a complete course in Canvas, where club members can easily access research materials, view club announcements and work together to choose the club’s next area of study.
STEM for Kids operates very democratically and the students largely communicate through Google Documents that all members have access to. Here they are able to share ideas and vote on what topics they would like to research. One of the club’s main goals is to allow high school students to direct their own learning and explore different STEM topics that interest them.
One of the most unique aspects of this club is that DeGennaro and Mefford wanted to not only learn about STEM topics for themselves, but they wanted to share that knowledge with their underclassmen. The girls said that this idea sparked from the collaboration that they see between ETSU’s Clemmer College and University School.
“I wanted to have a club that fosters relationships throughout the K-12 school,” said DeGennaro.
To do this, the high school students meet twice a month after school to collaborate and research STEM topics. They consult online resources that are either curated by STEM experts or are created as guides for teachers. This includes websites, videos, books and more. The students collaborate to create activities and ways to teach the STEM concepts to elementary students.
On the club’s third meeting of the month, the high school students spend their lunch breaks going into an elementary classroom and sharing their knowledge with younger students. DeGennaro and Mefford referenced the protégé effect, saying that by teaching someone else about STEM topics, they are able to further their knowledge on the topic.
The girls said that this aspect of the club makes learning all the more fun, and they were happy to see their peers really enjoy connecting with the younger students. They recognized that this is an opportunity many high schoolers don’t have, and they said they are grateful for the community environment that University School has as a K-12 school.
“These elementary students just really enjoyed having something out of the box that they got to learn about,” said Mefford. “It was just really fun to be able to provide them with that opportunity, and it makes me want to go back and do it again and again. … It’s just so cool to see the light bulbs go off in their heads.”
“Not only does it inspire us high schoolers to continue learning just for the sake of learning and to have fun with it,” added DeGennaro, “we just wanted to provide the elementary students with learning and knowledge for all of them, even if they learn in different ways … because everyone deserves to learn and have fun with it.”
While the club advisers are excited by the initiative the girls have shown and the ways the club structure can model effective course design for teachers, DeGennaro and Mefford say they just see it as a fun way to spend their free time.
“I’m just excited about what we’re gonna learn about next,” said DeGennaro. “The possibilities are endless especially with STEM.”
The girls both expressed how much they enjoy the empowerment and growth that the club facilitates. Other University School high school students who are interested in joining STEM for Kids should listen for announcements over the school intercom, or visit https://www.etsu.edu/uschool/clubs/stem_for_kids.php for more information.