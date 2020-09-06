As the lazy days of summer get closer to fall, this weekend is usually one of the last for warm weather celebrations.
But local officials also want people to be safe in whatever activity they’re doing for Labor Day.
“We ask people to be very cautious using a grill,” Johnson City Fire Chief Jim Stables said. “People shouldn’t be grilling on their back deck in the city. Use proper materials, proper spacing from your home.”
Stables said first responder authorities want residents to enjoy their holiday, but in a safe way.
“We just want people to enjoy the holiday and stay safe. That’s what we’re looking for. There are no open fires in the city except for cooking food, and don’t leave it unattended.”
Two condominiums at Woodstone on East Oakland Avenue were destroyed in July after a fire started on a back deck of one of the condos.
“The contributing factor was found to be outside on the deck area ... the only thing out there was the grill and electrical outlets.”
“Also stay hydrated, don’t get sunburned,” Stables said. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are common when people don’t heed warnings about how to stay cool.
The Johnson City Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to place additional officers on the lookout for impaired drivers.
“The statistics prove that we have a lot of work to do to put an end to impaired driving,” Police Chief Karl Turner said.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), during the 2018 Labor Day Holiday Weekend there were 439 traffic crash deaths of which 43% involved drivers who had been drinking. During Labor Day weekend in 2018 JCPD arrested three suspected impaired drivers and investigated two alcohol-related vehicle crashes.
“Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Working together, we can reduce crashes, injuries, and deaths on Johnson City roadways,” Turner said. “JCPD and THSO want to remind all drivers that impaired-driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. If you choose to celebrate the Labor Day holiday the decision to not drink and drive should never be a tough one.
Turner suggested designating a sober driver or planning for a ride service to get home safely and to not let friends drive home drunk.
Residents may report impaired drivers by calling 911.
The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in their vehicle.
The THSO provides grant funding to support Johnson City Police Department’s increased enforcement efforts during the “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers will also be out on the water, looking for dangerous boating behavior, like boating under the influence and other reckless operation.
In a press release Wednesday, the agency emphasized the use of life jackets while boating in a safe and responsible manner.
The TWRA has seen a large increase in paddle craft activity throughout the state.
“Paddleboards, canoes, and kayaks are recreational vessels and shouldn’t be treated as toys,” said Cpt. Matt Majors, TWRA Boating Investigator. “Boaters should have the proper life jackets and wear them. It is important to stay away from swollen creeks and rivers as the waters can be hazardous to novice boaters.”
To date in 2020 on Tennessee waters, there have been 22 boating-related fatalities, an increase of 16 from the same time last year. There have been 49 incidents resulting in 65 people injured and 70 property damage incidents.