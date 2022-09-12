Amelia Atlee, a second-grade student at South Side Elementary School, is working hard to raise $2,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Amelia takes horse riding and jumping lessons at WF Stables in Washington County, where she also participates in fundraising efforts for St. Jude. Last year, she was able to raise over $2,000 for the cause, and she has been working hard to raise more than that this year.
“She just decided she wanted to go big this year,” said Amelia’s mother Heather Atlee.
Amelia and some of her neighborhood friends had the idea to set up a lemonade stand outside of her house. The kids organized and operated the stand for two separate days and offered patrons lemonade, coffee and water. None of the drinks had set prices; all that the kids asked was that people give what they felt they could afford.
The supplies for the drink stand are paid for by Amelia’s parents, who don’t ask for anything in return.
“That’s kind of our donation,” Atlee said. “We provide all of the supplies, and we don’t take a cut of that … anything that people donate — 100% of it goes to St. Jude.”
Between two days of operation, the kids were able to raise a total of $726.
In addition to this lemonade stand, Amelia makes and sells metal stamped keychains and jewelry to raise money. She can sometimes be seen at the farmer’s markets in Jonesborough and Johnson City selling her crafts, again only asking for people to donate what they feel they can afford.
Amelia and her friends know the importance of what St. Jude does. They said St. Jude does a lot to help children in the hospital and donations help make sure the hospital is able to afford to care for their patients. St. Jude “doesn’t charge their patients ever,” Amelia said, and her brother Alex chimed in that it’s important to make sure that these kids can pay for their medicine.
Amelia said she really wanted to participate in the fundraiser so she could “help some more people,” and “it feels really good” to be able to raise so much money to help the kids at St. Jude.
“I am just incredibly proud of not only my own children, but the neighborhood children as well,” Atlee said. “It’s very important for them to learn how to help other people … They’ve embraced (the fundraising effort) and it’s thriving.
“St. Jude is an amazing organization that helps our children,” she said. “I am very thankful that my children have not had to use St. Jude’s services, but I’ve known several people who have had to use them. Their focus is just on making kids better without giving parents financial burdens. So I’m happy to support them in any way possible.”
So far this year, Amelia has raised $1,175 for St. Jude. She has until Oct. 15 to meet her goal of raising $2,000. She will continue to sell her keychains and jewelry through her mom’s Facebook page, and if more opportunities present themselves, locals may see her lemonade stand pop up again.
Donations can be made directly to Amelia’s fundraising page which can be found here: https://bit.ly/3qqcbIW. The QR code included with this article will also lead directly to her page.
As Atlee said, “It’s good to see that there’s still good in the world.”