St. Jude Lemonade Stand

South Side students Alex and Amelia Atlee, Abby Best, Dev Dharmapal, Seeley Fine and Mai Wilson with their lemonade stand.

 AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

Amelia Atlee, a second-grade student at South Side Elementary School, is working hard to raise $2,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Amelia takes horse riding and jumping lessons at WF Stables in Washington County, where she also participates in fundraising efforts for St. Jude. Last year, she was able to raise over $2,000 for the cause, and she has been working hard to raise more than that this year.

Jewelry for St. Jude

Some of the necklaces that Amelia has made and sold in support of St. Jude.

Keychains for St. Jude

Amelia sells handmade keychains and jewelry to raise money for St. Jude.
St. Jude Donation QR code

This QR code can be used to donate to Amelia’s efforts.

