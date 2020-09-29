Kelvin Tarukwasha, the general manager of Sodexo dining services at East Tennessee State University, recently completed his journey to citizenship.
While his family still keeps close ties with Zimbabwe, much of Tarukwasha’s focus lately has been on maintaining dining services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Press recently asked Tarukwasha to tell us more about himself and his work.
Fast Facts:
Age: 45
Hobbies: Scrabble, reading and watching the news.
Favorite food: Ribs
Dogs or cats: Dogs
Favorite musicians: Bob Marley and Lucky Dube
Can you tell us about your current job and what led to it?
I am employed as the general manager for Sodexo at ETSU, and I have been in this current role since May 2016. Sodexo provides outsourced food services to ETSU. The job is to be the team cheerleader, the go-getter and the get-it-done-maker. I started as a dishwasher for Sodexo at Lee University in 1994. I have worked as an accountant, operations manager and general manager for the same company at more than six universities for 24 years.
What do you enjoy most about your current career?
Being part of a dynamic multitasking group of professionals who produce thousands of meals per day is the most satisfying career I have had. It’s a very high-energy job with many different projects interacting simultaneously in order to meet the campus lunch rush, catered events and football concessions deadlines. Every day is different because our jobs are in the dish room, the middle of a kitchen, center stage of a dining room, or at the soccer stadium. I also enjoy supporting our local community through food donations.
What challenges have come with working during the pandemic?
ETSU and Sodexo started planning early for the Fall 2020 semester, therefore we did not have as many challenges for dining services as other institutions. What helped us is that we had clear instructions and support from ETSU administration and Sodexo. Our game plan was already in place early summer, giving us enough time to train our team members and to purchase all required personal protective equipment and operating products. Some of the mitigation steps we have in place include limiting seating capacity in the Marketplace, temperature checks for employees and mandatory mask wearing for employees and customers. We continue to consult with the Washington County Health Department team led by Eric Mullins, as well as following CDC guidelines.
What have you learned from your job?
I have been fortunate to have great mentors throughout my career who were willing to invest in me and provide meaningful opportunities for growth. I owe whatever success I may have to the impact and guidance of local role models and mentors like Jodi Davidson of Sodexo, Dr. Joe Sherlin of ETSU, Donald Mushayamunda and Tim Burchfield of Chick-fil-A. The main lesson I have learned from these mentors and from working at ETSU is that people must come first. By focusing on creating positive relationships and experiences for both our team members and our customers, we have seen everything else fall into place. As the saying goes, happy team members create happy customers and vice versa.
What was your path to citizenship like?
My beautiful spouse Norma and I both come from Zimbabwe. I came to the U.S. in 1994 to attend Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, where I graduated with an accounting degree in 1998 and where I am honored to be a current board member. I also have an MA in counseling from Pentecostal Theological Seminary and an MBA from Bryan College. Therefore, I was on a student visa for the first 10 years, followed by a work visa and then a green card. My journey has been long and very expensive due to attorney costs and filing fees, but it has all been worth it.
Although we now call Johnson City home, my wife and I continue to be involved in Zimbabwe. We believe that “to whom much is given, much more is required.” (Luke 12:48) We teach our children to care for others and as a family, we provide resources for kids, especially girls, in Zimbabwe. We support several schools in Zimbabwe by providing used computers and laptops. We currently have 75 kids we support with full tuition in Zimbabwe. We came to Johnson City in 2016 to work at ETSU. We have two wonderful children: Karen, 15, who attends University School and Josiah, 11, who attends Indian Trail Intermediate School. We are members of Calvary Church, where Pastor Donald Mushayamunda is the lead pastor.