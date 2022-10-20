The temperatures have started to drop and leaves have begun to change, but nothing signals the change in season better than the pumpkin. Pumpkin in its many forms — jack-o’-lanterns, pumpkin patches and everyone’s favorite autumn beverage, the pumpkin spice latte — is the quintessential symbol of autumn, and there are so many reasons to love it.

A member of the cucurbits family, pumpkin is highly nutritious. At only 50 calories per cup, it is rich in vitamin A and fiber, which helps to promote digestion and heart health. Pumpkin is also naturally low in saturated fat and cholesterol and is sodium free.

