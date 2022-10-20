The temperatures have started to drop and leaves have begun to change, but nothing signals the change in season better than the pumpkin. Pumpkin in its many forms — jack-o’-lanterns, pumpkin patches and everyone’s favorite autumn beverage, the pumpkin spice latte — is the quintessential symbol of autumn, and there are so many reasons to love it.
A member of the cucurbits family, pumpkin is highly nutritious. At only 50 calories per cup, it is rich in vitamin A and fiber, which helps to promote digestion and heart health. Pumpkin is also naturally low in saturated fat and cholesterol and is sodium free.
Pumpkin can be roasted, blended into soups, added to autumn salads, or stirred into scrumptious baked goods. Its flavor and texture lends itself to sweet and savory dishes alike. Offering more than just nutrients and a pop of color, pumpkin can also function as a fat replacement in baking, acting as a tenderizing agent.
Whether you are cozying up to a comforting bowl of soup or starting your fall baking, there are a variety of ways to enjoy the benefits of pumpkin.
Try this savory soup to celebrate National Pumpkin Month.
Curry Pumpkin Soup
Serves: 4
Total time: 20 minutes
1 package ShortCuts Winter Stew Soup Starter Mix
3 tablespoons Food Club canola oil
2 teaspoons Food Club curry powder
2½ cups Food Club chicken broth
2 cans Food Club pumpkin
1 cup milk
1 cup half and half
1½ teaspoons salt
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions:
In a large stock pot, heat oil over medium heat, then add soup starter mix and cook, stirring occasionally, until all vegetables are tender when pierced with a fork.
Using an immersion blender or food processor, blend the vegetables with 1 cup of the broth until smooth.
Pour puree back into the pan, along with remaining ingredients and heat through over medium, but do not boil.
Ladle soup into four serving bowls and serve with a dollop of Greek yogurt and sprinkle of nutmeg.