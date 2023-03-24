KINGSPORT— Six Rivers Media, the owner of six local papers in East Tennessee, has become certified through Caring Workplaces, an initiative that helps create recovery-friendly workspaces and provides employers with free resources, training and tools to help its employees.
Caring Workplaces is funded by a United States Department of Labor grant and run through the First Tennessee Development District.
Program manager Kristina Peters said this is an important program due to the impact of the opioid epidemic in Northeast Tennessee.
“It’s very important because our region and its workforce has been negatively impacted by the opioid epidemic,” Peters said. “There are so many people that if they themselves have not experienced substance use disorder or a mental health issue, they know somebody that has. It’s a very prevalent issue in our region. Caring Workplaces is important for employers because we give them the tools and the training to make them feel secure and confident in taking care of their workforce.”
Through Caring Workplaces, employers can give a second chance to work-ready individuals. They also can offer free counseling services to their employees through a partnership with Ballad Health’s PEERhelp program.
To become certified, employers are required to sign a declaration agreeing to be a caring workplace and send it out to their staff.
Employers must also have their drug and alcohol policy reviewed by the ETSU addiction science center, which will give recommendations. Employers are not required to take the recommendations, but Peters said many do adopt the recommendations.
Other requirements for certification include a 90-minute supervisor training to teach those in leadership about how to identify struggling employees and have difficult conversations in helping them seek assistance.
Finally, employers must have 30% of its staff receive training, which is provided by Caring Workplaces.
Caring Workplaces also partners with American Job Centers to provide individuals in their hiring pipeline with job skills, such as resume writing to help them become work-ready.
Since its inception, Caring Workplaces has put over 200 individuals in recovery or justice-involved to work with very good retention rates.
They currently have a total of 55 employers participating in the program and are always looking to welcome more businesses and companies regardless of size.
According to Peters, Six Rivers Media joined the program in January 2022. Vice President of Financial Services Debbie Salyers said the company decided to join because the program provides additional services for employees.
Salyers said Caring Workplaces provides an opportunity for employees to receive assistance working through personal issues.
“If an employee is here at work and they have personal issues that are going on, they can’t always leave them at home,” Salyers said. “It’s kind of always in their head. So it has to affect their work, and it has to affect their relationships with other employees. So we give them the opportunity to work on that. It may be a PTSD sort of situation, or it may be a marriage that’s in trouble. The really cool thing about it is when you join caring workplaces, is that the employee’s family can also access the services.”
Salyers said the region is fortunate to have access to the Caring Workplaces program.
“I think we’re very fortunate to have this program in place in our area because I’ve never seen anything else like it,” Salyers said. “The people are so caring, and their interest is in just helping people live their best lives.”
Six Rivers Media is also working to become gold-certified, which is an extra tier created for companies that go above and beyond the regular certification requirements.