KINGSPORT— Six Rivers Media, the owner of six local papers in East Tennessee, has become certified through Caring Workplaces, an initiative that helps create recovery-friendly workspaces and provides employers with free resources, training and tools to help its employees.

Caring Workplaces is funded by a United States Department of Labor grant and run through the First Tennessee Development District.

