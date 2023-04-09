As wedding season approaches, couples are booking venues, compiling guest lists and hiring a dizzying array of vendors — and they’re digging deep into their pockets to pay for it.

The average U.S. wedding cost $30,000 in 2022, a $2,000 increase from 2021, according to a study from wedding website The Knot. Though weddings have long been expensive, inflation is pushing costs higher.

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. You can Email Jackie Veling at jveling@nerdwallet.com.

