Om Patel

Something about volunteering just makes Science Hill senior Om Patel feel good. So much so, he’s racked up over 583 hours during his time at The Hill.

Recently, Patel was honored with the Ambassador Award from the United Nations Association of the United States of America for completing over 220 hours of service to others with a special dedication to delivering impact toward UN Global Goal 4: Quality Education.

