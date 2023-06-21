Over 100 children walked out of Coalition for Kids on Wednesday in a new pair of shoes, courtesy of Food City, Coca-Cola Consolidated and Samaritan's Feet.

They teamed up to provide 288 pairs of shoes, along with backpacks filled with school supplies, food and hygiene products, to Johnson City students. Around 150 pairs of shoes and backpacks were given out on Wednesday.

