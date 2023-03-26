Johnson City Public Library Children’s Library Manager Betty Cobb is retiring after 25 years. The Johnson City Press recently caught up with Cobb to ask about her nearly three decades of service to the library.
Tell us about the importance of the children’s librarian position.
“The children’s librarian makes the most current children’s materials available to the whole community, guides children in finding the right reading materials for them and promotes literacy and the joy of reading. It’s also important to make the library a welcoming place for all children, so they want to read and visit the library.”
A lot of people have the misconception that libraries are just for books. Talk a little bit about the importance of libraries in the digital age.
“Libraries ARE about books, but we also offer so much more.
“Since our Children’s Library was renovated in 2021, we now have The Cave for children ages 5 and up to build with LEGO blocks, straws, K-Nex and other materials. These building activities help children reason and problem solve, which are important steps in learning. We have puppets, puzzles, a DUPLO table and a treehouse for younger children. We do crafts so children can practice early literacy skills like cutting, coloring and using symbolism. We also have computers children can use for educational purposes.
“We offer fun, educational programs for children and parents. Mother Goose Storytime, for babies 18 months and younger, helps parents understand the importance of the five elements of literacy: talk, play, sing, read and write. Preschool storytimes take these elements a step further. We also offer Bilingual Storytime for preschoolers to learn Spanish.
“School-age children have a wide variety of interests, so we try to meet those needs as well. We recently held family escape rooms for families to problem solve together. At our Tech Take-Apart program, ages 10-12 get to deconstruct technological devices to see their inner workings. We also offer events specifically for homeschool families. Our newest program is a ‘rhythm clinic’ for ages 8-12 to learn percussion techniques.”
What are some of the changes you’ve seen take place at the library since starting there?
“Years ago, the public computers were a big thing. Kids would make a beeline to them. But computers are so available now that the novelty has worn off.
“The library has continually kept up with evolving technology. We used to offer books and music on cassettes, then on CDs. We just added VOX Books to our collection, which have audio built into the book cover. Videos have been replaced by DVDs, and now people can stream movies through hoopla digital and listen to e-audiobooks through the Libby app.
“Parents and kids can now check out their own books at the self-check kiosk in the Children’s Library. It’s convenient for families and children love feeling so grown up when they use it.
“It’s not just technology that has changed. We started our graphic novel collection when graphic novels were just becoming popular. Kids love graphic novels and heavily illustrated books like “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” It’s taken time to get parents to accept them as legitimate books, but there are some great graphic novels.
“While there have been many technological changes through the years, the one constant that’s central to all libraries is the books. This February the Children’s Library checked out more books than it ever has in a February since I’ve worked at the library. Kids will always enjoy reading books and hearing stories read to them.”
How are things different now as opposed to when you started as far as library programming for children goes?
“When I first started, we offered Mother Goose Storytime, 2’s Company (for kids age two), Preschool Storytime, and in-house programs for local day cares. I started the Story Stretchers program for kindergarten and grade one, which is now our Book Worms program. Our school age programs have grown over the years, and we now offer about four a month.
“In 2004 I started the Book Buddy program, which has grown over the years. Book Buddies are mainly retired educators who volunteer to read at day care centers.
“Summer Reading has changed significantly. We used to give children a poster to hang up in the library, and they would put a sticker for every book they read or listened to. Now they keep track of books and activities they do online.”
Similarly, how much of your work is still the same since starting?
“I still order books, but instead of selecting them from review journals, I do it all online now. I still supervise my staff, which has grown with the department. I still oversee the programs, but I have a fantastic staff who come up with more creative ideas than I ever could.”
What have been some of your favorite moments on the job?
“How do I pick out a few moments when I have felt so blessed to have this position? I remember walking in from the parking lot, seeing the sun shining through the clouds over the downtown steeple and feeling so blessed that this was how I got to spend the day, that I got to do cool programs, talk to kids and parents about reading and have an enthused staff who want the best for our community’s kids.
“And of course, there’s nothing more satisfying than leading a storytime with engaged parents and children. When everyone is listening and singing and acting silly with me, it’s awesome. And I have always loved suggesting a book to a child and then having them tell me they enjoyed it.”
What will you miss most about the job?
“The people — my staff and the library users. My staff are like family to me. We’ve grown together through COVID. We figured out how to do the best we could at work, and how to take care of each other. They give the best of themselves every day.
“The kids and families are always so happy to be in the Children’s Library, and I will miss seeing that. They are appreciative of the work we do and the materials we offer. It’s been an honor to be a part of this library and to grow personally and professionally in this position.”