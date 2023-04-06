It’s that time of year again. Clear out the leaves, shovel some compost, and start planning and planting your 2023 gardens! The Johnson City Public Library has books for every level of gardener and every type of garden. Here are some of our newest gardening books.
“The Healing Garden: Cultivating and Handcrafting Herbal Remedies” by Juliet Blankespoor
“The Healing Garden: Cultivating and Handcrafting Herbal Remedies” is a comprehensive and lushly photographed guide to growing and using healing plants by Juliet Blankespoor, founder of the Chestnut School of Herbal Medicine. This is the ultimate reference for anyone looking to bring the beauty and therapeutic properties of plants into their garden, kitchen and home apothecary.
“Garden Allies: The Insects, Birds, and Other Animals That Keep Your Garden Beautiful and Thriving” by Frederique Lavoipierre
The critters that inhabit our gardens are overwhelmingly on our side. They pollinate flowers and vegetable crops and keep pests in check. “Garden Allies: The Insects, Birds, and Other Animals That Keep Your Garden Beautiful and Thriving” by Frederique Lavoipierre shares fascinating portraits of these creatures, describing their life cycles and how they keep your garden’s ecology in balance.
“How a Garden Grows” by Miranda Kelly
Sometimes the best place to explore is your own back yard! Young kids love to explore their surroundings, and the back yard is where they usually begin. “How a Garden Grows” by Miranda Kelly shows kids how food is grown, cared for and harvested in a garden.
“Field Guide to Outside Style” by Ryan McEnaney
“Field Guide to Outside Style” by Ryan McEnaney shows you how to personalize your outdoor living space with the right plants, furnishings and other design elements to create a space that reflects you perfectly, even if you’ve never sunk a shovel into the soil before.
“A Year Full of Flowers: Gardening for All Seasons” by Sarah Raven
“A Year Full of Flowers: Gardening for All Seasons” by Sarah Raven reveals hundreds of hardworking flower varieties that make the garden sing each month, together with the practical tasks that ensure everything is planted, staked and pruned at the right time.
“Companion Planting for Beginners” by Brian Lowell
Did you know tomatoes produce a natural insecticide that helps protect carrots against pests? Or that planting mint near lettuce can repel slugs? Companion planting is the ideal way to avoid using chemicals, while still increasing your garden’s efficiency. In “Companion Planting for Beginners” expert organic gardener Brian Lowell teaches you how to create a beautiful, vibrant and chemical-free vegetable garden.
“The Regenerative Garden: 80 Practical Projects for Creating a Self-sustaining Garden Ecosystem” by Stephanie Rose
“The Regenerative Garden: 80 Practical Projects for Creating a Self-sustaining Garden Ecosystem” by Stephanie Rose introduces you to backyard permaculture concepts and projects in an easy-to-follow, logical way. Each chapter represents a living element of the garden, capable of playing a valuable role in its constant regeneration.
All book descriptions are adapted from the publishers’ summaries.