Art
The photography of Dr. Robert White will be on exhibit at Impressions Fine Art Gallery, 246 Broad St., Kingsport, throughout the month of February.
Tusculum University’s Clem Allison Art Gallery has moved to the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center. An open house will be held Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., the Center for the Arts will present Couples Painting Night (for couples and individuals), during which Bill Bledsoe will guide participants as they depict a Paris scene. The painting event will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music, live dancers and a live auction. Attendance at the gallery opening is free. The cost for the painting event is $40 for individuals and $60 for couples. For more information call 423-636-7300, ext. 8326.
“Southern Fiction,” an exhibition of photographs by East Tennessee State University photography professor Tema Stauffer, is now open to the public at the Reece Museum. The exhibition is on display through March 1.
Auditions
Theatre Bristol will hold auditions Feb. 18-19 for its April production of “Winnie-the-Pooh” at 506 State St. Auditions are open, with roles available for children, men, women and teens. Readings are provided and no preparation is necessary, but a free audition workshop will be held Feb. 11 from 4-6 p.m. Visit Theatrebristol.org/tbarts to register for the workshop. For more information call 423-212-3625 or email info@theatrebristol.org.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Concerts
The Highlands Youth Ensemble will present their annual musical revue, “Classic Hits!” Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Gregory Center at Milligan College and Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. on the Gilliam Stage at Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia. For tickets visit www.mecc
Symphony of the Mountains will present “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music” at the Martin Center Recital Hall in Johnson City Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults. Children and students are admitted free. To order tickets call 423-392-8423 or visit
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley will perform at The Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City, on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $33.75 ($30 ticket plus $3.75 fee.) All tickets are general admission. For tickets visit https://www.robandtrey.com/
#shows.
First Presbyterian Kingsport will present the Fisk Jubilee Singers as part of its 2023 Performing Arts Series on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students. To purchase tickets call 423-383-7876 or visit www.firstprskingsport.org.
Heritage
The Jonesborough Genealogical Society will host historian and genealogist Chad Fred Bailey Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington County-Jonesborough Library, 200 Sabin Drive. Bailey’s program is titled “Take the METRO: Tips for Beginning Your Genealogical Research and Miscellaneous Resources.” For more information email info@jgstn.org.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library is hosting a series of Mindful Mondays. All events will take place in the library’s auditorium from 5:30-6:30 pm. Masks are recommended. The events are free, but space is limited. All supplies will be provided. Scheduled events are: Feb. 6, Chair Yoga/Meditation; Feb. 13, Mini Zen Gardens; and Feb. 20, Myofascial Release. For more information about any of the events call 423-229-9489 or visit www.kingsportlibrary.org.
Murder mystery
Friends of Allandale will present its first-ever Mardi Gras Masquerade Murder Mystery event Feb. 18 from 7-9 p.m. at Allandale Mansion. Tickets are $30 per person, and the evening will include a mystery to solve, desserts, hurricane punch, coffee, and a bring-your-own-cigar lounge in the mansion’s courtyard. Mardi Gras themed masks, costumes and other festive attire is encouraged. To purchase tickets visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the CivicRec link or call 423-229-9422. The last day for ticket sales will be Feb. 16.
Planetarium
“Forward! To the Moon” will be showing as the main planetarium show at Bays Mountain Park through April. Showings will take place Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at noon and 4 p.m. The 40-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector. For
more information visit
Theater
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present its last performance of “On Golden Pond” Feb. 5. Tickets are $18 general admission and $16 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to
Theatre Bristol will open its 2023 season with Mark Twain’s “The Diaries of Adam and Eve.” Shows are scheduled for Feb. 9-14. Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State St. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees, available online at theatrebristol.org/tickets and at the door.
LampLight Theatre in Kingsport
will host a new musical revue, “Shenanigans 2023,” Feb. 10-26. The show will feature favorites including “I Wanna Be Loved by You,” “Baby Face,” “By the Light of the Silvery Moon” and “Who’s Sorry Now,” as well as the comedy melodrama “The Rigmarole of Ramblin’ Rob.” Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for children age 5 and under. A Valentine’s banquet option is available Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m., and a dinner show will be offered Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. For reservations
or more information call
423-343-1766 or visit
Theatre Bristol will present “The Diary of Anne Frank” March 3-19. Performance times are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State St. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees, and are on sale now at theatrebristol.org/tickets. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 “O” scale representation of the Santa Train. There is an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Turkey shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will host a turkey shoot every Saturday night through April. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. with a cost of $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. The location is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For more information call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
