Sometimes the smallest gesture can create the biggest change in someone’s life.
For 24-year-old Mark Karluah, it means he joined the Marines after an encounter with a sheriff’s deputy during a high-tension Black Lives Matter protest in June that blocked a major city intersection for hours.
That encounter led Karluah to take a long look at his life and the society around him, and he came to the conclusion that, “I want to be a better person.”
That night in Johnson City, the emotion of the demonstration was overwhelming for Karluah, but when he saw Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy David Cate lock eyes with him and start walking forward, he readied himself for a confrontation and stood his ground.
What Cate did next took Karluah by surprise. Instead of an adversarial encounter, Cate simply asked, “Hey, can I talk to you?”
The Encounter
Karluah is no stranger to the tension between demonstrators and law enforcement. His family fled the Ivory Coast of Africa when he was 5 years old because of violent clashes involving citizens and police.
Cate told Karluah he wasn’t there to fight anyone, and if the protesters worked with law enforcement officers, the tension could be alleviated and both sides could work together.
The Black Lives Matter movement exploded across the country this year in the wake of George Floyd’s death after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes.
Cate himself was appalled about the death and had made a comment on his personal Facebook page just days before he met Karluah.
On May 27, Cate wrote a statement on his Facebook page:
“I don’t even know what to say. This hurts me to think that this stuff is happening. This is not what law enforcement is about. I’m sorry that this has happened and I promise I will not allow another officer to do something like this. These officers that did this and allowed this to happen do not represent me or the thin blue line. To the officers that are crooked and believe this is ok you need to quit and find another career. I will not stand for this. We as officers are here to make sure all humans are safe and feel safe when we are around. We are not here to hurt anyone just because we have a badge. This was embarrassing and disgusting to watch. There was no need for this to happen. I pray for the family and friends of George Floyd.”
The Protest
Karluah attended the June protest after a friend invited him to go. He said the crowd of protesters was calm at first, but things got heated when police in tactical gear began to try clearing the intersection.
After one person was arrested, Karluah said the protest’s tension jacked up a few notches.
“Everybody started yelling back, throwing stuff. I started getting bothered by that ’cause it really sent a flashback. Growing up in Africa I did see a lot of hatred from police officers and from civilians as well. That hatred, all that (built) up in me,” he said.
Karluah was born in the Ivory Coast, located on the western side of Africa. His family fled the country to get away from the violence and immigrated to the U.S. Even though he was young at the time, Karluah remembers the violence.
One thing that had the crowd riled was a reneged promise made by city leaders to meet with the protesters. Officials said once the group illegally blocked the intersection, they chose to back down from that initial promise.
“Officer Cates, when he saw me, he stopped and said, ‘Can I talk to you?,’” Karluah said. “I really didn’t want to speak. At that point I really wanted to yell because my temper went from a fuse to a high wire.”
Cate later told the Johnson City Press that something caused him to lock eyes with Karluah.
“I saw this guy and he was upset. I could see the pain in his eyes and I could see he was frustrated. I knew he wanted to be heard. I stood there and just watched him. I felt God telling me to go talk to this man,” Cate said.
“God was telling me to go talk to him, so I did. We locked eyes. I shook his hand and said, ‘Hey, I want to talk to you,’” Cate said. He told Karluah he didn’t want to arrest anyone out there that night, and he wanted to help change come about.
“Tensions were very high, both sides,” Cate said about the protest. “Us as law enforcement were hoping everything would be peaceful. If they want to protest, then protest, but do it in a manner that’s positive so it can bring change.”
In that moment, Cate shared some of his personal life with Karluah.
“I have a Black niece and I love her to death, and she means the world to me,” he said. “I’ve heard what it’s like. I’ve listened. I told him I’m not here to hurt anybody. We’re here to keep people safe. I said, ‘Look, we don’t hate you, we love you. I love you, man. I don’t want to be out here in the middle of the night. We can make a change, but let’s do it in a positive way.’ I listened to him and we just talked.
“I told him we can get through this. It’s going to take both of us to do it, though. We’ve got to come together. We need unity. We’re better than this, all of us.”
Someone in the crowd took a photo of the moment the two men grasped hands and hugged.
Cate and Karluah both said the crowd around them watched him approach Karluah, and when they embraced, the tension seemed to immediately ease up. For Cate and Karluah, that moment was the start of what they say will be a lifelong friendship.
“It was so meaningful I had chills,” Cate said. “It was a moment I’ll never forget and I’ve gained a friend and a brother for life.” He was excited when Karluah told him about joining the Marines.
His New Path
Karluah, who grew up in Scott County, Tennessee, lives in Johnson City because he was attending East Tennessee State University. Those plans are on hold now as he recently signed up for, took the oath for and has prepared himself for the Marines.
He went to the local Marine recruiting office and signed on the dotted line. He was originally set to ship out for boot camp in January, but after he met others in the recruiting office, they wanted him to go sooner.
“The gunnery staff sergeant said, ‘Whose monster is this?’ and my staff sergeant said, ‘Mine. He’s leaving Jan. 4.’ ”
But the gunny had a different plan.
“ ‘No, bring him up to Dec. 14 That’s the kind of guys we need. Your sheer strength … that’s what we want.’ ”
Cate has encouraged Karluah after finding out about his future plans.
“They’re gonna break you down and build you back up. You’ve got the strength and you can do it,”
Karluah said he may make the Marines a full career, but his ultimate dream is to own land and start an animal rescue.