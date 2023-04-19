In honor of the month of Ramadan, the Islamic Center of Northeast Tennessee’s president, Sharham Malik, took the time to talk with the Press and explain the holiday as well as some commonly held misconceptions about the Islamic faith.

Ramadan is considered by Muslims to be the holiest month of their year. It is the ninth month of the Islamic year, which is set according to lunar cycles, and it is a period of fasting, prayer, gratitude and compassion for others.

