In honor of the month of Ramadan, the Islamic Center of Northeast Tennessee’s president, Sharham Malik, took the time to talk with the Press and explain the holiday as well as some commonly held misconceptions about the Islamic faith.
Ramadan is considered by Muslims to be the holiest month of their year. It is the ninth month of the Islamic year, which is set according to lunar cycles, and it is a period of fasting, prayer, gratitude and compassion for others.
“Ramadan is the most enjoyable and spiritually uplifting month for the Muslims all over the world,” Malik said. “The families and the communities they get together in the month of Ramadan, to fulfill their obligation of fasting.”
He further explained that in the Muslim holy book, the Quran, Allah prescribes fasting to those of the Islamic faith so that they “may become more righteous.” To fulfill this obligation, during the month of Ramadan Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, neither eating nor drinking during that time.
According to Malik, Muslims are encouraged to eat enough food before dawn that they will be able to sustain themselves throughout the day until they are able to eat again after sunset.
“And you do it with the intention that I’m not just staying hungry or thirsty just for the sake of being thirsty or hungry or for dieting or whatever,” he added. “I’m doing it because this is one of the ways of worshiping God Almighty by taking away something which normally I take for granted. … So that uplifts you and brings you closer to the God Almighty and also humbles you down and you become more giving to those who are in need in the month of Ramadan.”
Over the past month, members of the mosque have been collecting food to donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank as well as other charitable organizations in the area.
Malik said that Ramadan is also a time for increased prayer and studying of the Quran and other holy texts. He said that many Muslims devote a great deal of their time to prayer in addition to the mandatory five daily prayers. To help the community in this area, mosques often invite a guest imam — or leader — to lead them in prayer and the reading of the Quran.
This year, the mosque invited Hussein Rahman to stay with them. As guest imam, Rahman has been leading the congregation in prayers every night during the month of Ramadan as well as reciting one chapter of the Quran each night. He said that he has been doing this since he was 12 years old, and it is a blessing to be able to visit so many mosques and communities each year.
At the end of Ramadan, Malik said that the Muslim community comes together to break their fast during one of the biggest festivals of the year, Eid al-Fitr.
“So the whole community is looking forward to that because that’s when everybody will come together to have the celebrations and the festivities,” he said. “We will be eating and having fun and doing a lot of activities for the children. And, that is to basically again show gratitude to God Almighty, that he gave us the ability to go through this month.”
In addition to sharing about the month of Ramadan, Malik gave some insight into the core beliefs of the Islamic religion as well as some commonly held misconceptions that are harmful to the religion’s image.
“There is so much false information and propaganda and misconceptions about Islam, that it is just disturbing,” he said.
He continued, “We want people to know that Islam is a religion of peace — it promotes peace and harmony among the societies. We are for religious freedom, freedom of expression, freedom of choice and all those things. We are not trying to convert anybody to Islam, and we are respectful of other religions. We are for human rights, we are for animal rights, we believe in climate change and all those things.”
Malik said that the three most widespread and harmful misconceptions about Islam are that the religion promotes forced conversions, that Muslim men demean and refuse rights to women and that Islam promotes terrorism and suicide bombings. He shared that there is both scriptural and historical evidence that disproves these misconceptions which have been widely propagated. He added that he believes this misinformation to be largely driven by political conflicts around the world.
Additionally, the visiting imam, Rahman, said “the first and foremost thing that I want people to know is that we’re just like you.” He explained that Muslims are not “a different cult of people,” but instead they live their lives and engage in many of the same activities as Christians, Jews, Hindus and non-religious people.
He said that he hopes that understanding this fundamental similarity of all humans will lead to greater understanding of the Islamic faith. Malik said that he hopes anyone who has any questions about Islam will reach out to him at the mosque.
For more information about the Muslim Community Center of Northeast Tennessee, or to contact Malik, visit http://mcnet.edawah.net.