ENTER-VID-NEWONDVD-MCT

Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) returns in ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.’

 DreamWorks Animation/TNS

Another outing with Antonio Banderas’ animated feline tops the DVD releases for the week of Feb. 28.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”: The popular character, as featured in the “Shrek” movies, gets a sequel to his spinoff that turns into a fairy tale/nursery rhyme remix adventure.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you