ELIZABETHTON — Richard VanHuss has had a long and productive relationship with the Elizabethton City School System.
Among the projects he has helped bring to pass at the school system include overseeing the construction of the Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School. He has worked for the school system for 24 years, and his institutional knowledge goes back much further. He was a student of the school system and graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1990.
But this is his first year as the system’s director and there has been nothing in his long years of experience to compare with the challenges and the variations that mark the start of this school year in the midst of the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The reentry to school was planned by VanHuss and his staff for weeks. The plan called for each class to be divided into fifths, with a different 20 percent of the class attending school one of the five days last week. The remaining days the students learned with special online teaching programs the school system has purchased for all students.
How did it go this week? Did it go according to plan or were there some problems?
“Things went smoothly this week. We did not have any major problems.” Even though school has been out much longer than for normal summer breaks, VanHuss said it appeared the students were eager to get back, get into the familiar routine and see old friends. While most of the upper elementary and high school students seemed to fall back into the old routine, VanHuss said some teachers were amazed at the changes some of the students had undergone in the lengthy time they had been out of school. “Wow, look how much he has grown,” was a frequent comment heard in the hallways, VanHuss said.
Have there been any changes made for this week’s plan of having half of the students in school for two days and the other half in school for two other days?
“No, that is still the plan for this week. We have not changed anything from our announcement.” He said the reentry plan calls for half the student body to be back at school on Monday and Tuesday. The other half of the student body will be taking online coursework. All of the students body will be performing online work on Wednesday. The other half of the student body will attend two days of school on Thursday and Friday, while the students who were in school on Monday and Tuesday will be doing online work.
“That will give our staff two days when the school is empty to clean the buildings,” VanHuss said.
Has there been any increase in COVID-19 cases since the return to school?
“No, there has not been any further reports since we had a case at West Side (Elementary School) on the Friday before school was set to start. We followed protocol in that case and we did a through cleaning of the area on Saturday and started school on Monday. We have had no further reports of cases since then.”
This not only the start of the school year but also the start of football season and Elizabethton High School has a state championship to celebrate. Has there been any change to the attendance policy from what was announced two weeks ago?
“There are no changes.” That policy is for this season only and limits tickets to no more than six immediate family of football players, cheerleaders and band members.
I understand the opening date for the extended school program has changed?
“Yes. The date for the start of ESP has been moved back to Sept. 8. It had been scheduled to start on Sept. 1.” According to the announcement, the reason for the change was because “we want to allow the kids time to acclimate to their new normal and give them, as well as the teachers, time to adjust to all of the changes. It will be a stressful time for everyone. Additionally, we will be able to tweak our planned procedures based upon what’s working and what’s not working during the school day.”