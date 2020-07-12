By Jeff Bobo, Kingsport Times News
MOUNT CARMEL — James Smith has a sunken ship at the bottom of the huge aquarium in his living room, an unusual reminder of four days he spent in hell floating on the Pacific Ocean 75 years ago this month.
Until recently there was also a small shark in his aquarium, but it died, which might be seen by some as poetic justice.
Smith, who celebrated his 96th birthday Friday, is one of only eight living survivors of the sinking of the USS Indianapolis on July 30, 1945, shortly after the ship delivered key components of a nuclear bomb to the island of Tinian.
You don’t have to be a history buff to know what happened next.
The story, as told by the fictional character Capt. Quint in the 1975 movie “Jaws,” has become part of the cultural lexicon. They had just delivered “The bomb ... the Hiroshima bomb.
“Eleven hundred men went into the water, 316 men came out, and the sharks took the rest.”
Actually there were 1,195 sailors on the Indianapolis shortly after midnight on July 30, 1945 when two torpedoes from a Japanese submarine struck her on the starboard side.
Smith, who was second seaman and operated a five-inch gun during combat, was asleep in his bunk when the torpedoes hit.
He’s not proud of the fact that he’d been in the brig for the five days prior to the sinking, for going ashore to visit his girlfriend without permission. He spent those five days on bread and water and ate his first real meal in nearly a week right before the ship went down.
“I was asleep in my bunk when the torpedo hit and I thought we were having a raid,” Smith said. “There were no lights on, so I went to my gun on the number two by the hangar deck. The ship was already turning over, so several of us tried to get a raft off.”
However, the raft was stuck, so he went back to his bunk, put on his life jacket, got a drink of water, and upon returning to the deck, literally walked straight into the water.
Nonstop combat for 19 months
Smith chose the navy over the army because “in the army you got shot at a lot.” He didn’t realize at that time he’d be assigned to one of the most active and decorated ships in the Pacific theater.
“Those army fellas thought we were on a pleasure cruise, but it was far from it,” Smith said.
Smith reported to the Indianapolis in late December, and during his 19 months as a member of the crew he earned seven Battle Stars, participating in the Battle of Saipan, the Battle of the Philippine Sea, the Battle of Peleliu, the landing on Iwo Jima, two attacks on mainland Japan (shelling only), and the invasion of Okinawa.
During the island invasions, the Indianapolis would shell enemy installations prior to the landings. After the landings, the Indianapolis would shield the ground troops from Japanese airplanes and ships — under almost constant attack — while also shelling new land targets located by the ground forces.
One day before the Battle of Okinawa land invasion, on March 30, a Japanese Nakajima Ki-43 “Oscar” fighter managed to get past the ship’s air defenses and drop a bomb from 25 feet before crashing into the sea. The bomb crashed through the decks, fuel tanks and keel, and exploded in the water beneath the ship, causing severe damage.
The ship was able to return to the Mare Island Navy Yard in California for repairs.
Smith was granted two weeks of leave. He went to Oklahoma and met his brother Edward, who was in the Army Air Corps. The two proceeded to “paint the town red” until it was time for him to report back to his ship.
Only a handful of people in the world knew that a secret cargo, code named “Little Boy,” would be loaded onto the Indianapolis before it left for its return trip to Hawaii, and then Tinian.
After delivering the bomb, the ship was headed to the Philippines to train for the impending invasion of Japan when the torpedo attack occurred.
“They sent us into hell,” Smith said.
“I knew we’d be rescued the next morning”
After walking off his ship, Smith swam away as fast as he could because he knew the sinking ship would pull him beneath the waves if he was too close.
It’s been reported that approximately 300 men went down with the Indianapolis. The others got only a handful of life rafts into the water. Most of the other nearly 900 sailors — many of whom were badly injured — were stuck floating in the water.
The ship went down in 12 minutes, and Smith found himself alone in the water, covered in oil, with oil in his mouth and up his nose. Eventually he located some shipmates, including a doctor who was doing his best to help the wounded, and they tried to stay together.
What they didn’t know was the ship was running radio silent, and no distress signal had been sent.
“I made it through the first night because I knew we would be rescued the next morning,” Smith said.
He added, “But the sun came up and went down, and we were watching our friends slowly die in front of our eyes. When the sun went down, it was freezing cold and we wanted the sun to come back up. When the sun came up, we were wishing for the sun to go back down because it was so hot.”
He doesn’t remember actually seeing shark fins, but there were always little fishes swimming around that he would try to catch for a bite to eat, but he was unsuccessful.
Occasionally someone would yell “Shark” and he would raise up his legs as far as he could, hold his breath, and “pray that I wouldn’t get bitten.”
As the days passed, many of his shipmates began to succumb to hunger, thirst, and the extreme heat and cold. Some eventually died from injuries. Others would become delirious and see an island that wasn’t there and try to swim for it, never to be seen again.
Some of members of the group he was in became convinced there was a hotel beneath them and disappeared under water.
After three and a half days, the survivors were spotted by a patrol plane.
The first rescue vehicle to arrive was a seaplane that landed in the 12-foot swell against orders, and was able to pull about 50 sailors out of the water. After the fuselage was filled, they lashed sailors to the wings. The plane couldn’t take off under those conditions, so they waited for rescue boats to arrive.
But at least those sailors were out of the water.
Smith was fortunate to be among the first sailors pulled out of the water and onto the seaplane. He had been awake for more than 90 hours straight.
“I was afraid to go to sleep because I might not wake up again,” he said.
Once on board the plane, he was given a small cup of orange juice, which he drank, and then passed out. He woke up days later in the hospital.
A surprise birthday cake
Smith is a native of northern Mississippi. After the war ended, he worked as a car mechanic, he worked at an airplane factory in Chicago, and later as a head chef at a Piccadilly restaurant in Memphis.
One day he had a falling out with his boss at Piccadilly and asked for a transfer. There were two openings at the time: one in North Carolina and one in Kingsport. So in 1975 he chose Kingsport, where he was Piccadilly’s head chef before retiring in 1983.
Today he lives in Mount Carmel with his daughter Andrea Van Dyke, who is the youngest of his six children. He has 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Ordinarily Smith would have a big birthday party, but with the COVID-19 crisis underway, his family decided to postpone their get-together until a safer time.
What Smith didn’t know until Friday afternoon was that Andrea had managed to sneak a birthday cake into the house. His eyes brightened upon learning he had cake waiting for him.
Awaiting his Congressional Gold Medal
Smith began attending the annual USS Indianapolis survivor reunions in 1997 in Washington, D.C.
The last he attended was in 2013. He said it wasn’t as much fun in the later years because so many of his shipmates had passed away — and he didn’t like the new hotel.
However, this year’s reunion will be held virtually via ZOOM, and Smith is looking forward to that as well as being reunited with his fellow survivors.
As a late birthday present, later this month he’s also supposed to receive his Congressional Gold Medal, which was awarded by the U.S. Congress.
Smith said he’ll be proud to add that Congressional Gold Medal to his other trove of military medals including a Purple Heart and Combat Action Ribbon, American Defense Service Medal with fleet clasp, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with Seven Battle Stars, American Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and others.
“I’m proud of it. It ended the war.”
Not a day has gone by over the past 75 years when Smith didn’t think about the sinking of his ship and all of the shipmates who were killed.
He said that 75 years has gone by fast, however.
“It doesn’t seem that long,” he said. “It’s just as fresh in my mind as if it was last week.”
Smith was recovering in the hospital when he learned that his ship had delivered the bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945.
A second nuclear bomb destroyed Nagasaki on Aug. 9, resulting in Japan’s surrender and the end of World War II.
Of the 1,195 men who were on board the USS Indianapolis when it sank, only 316 were rescued. When asked how he managed to survive that horrific ordeal on the open sea, Smith points straight up in the air.
“It was God,” he said.
And what did he think when he found out his ship had delivered a nuclear bomb to Tinian?
“I’m proud of it,” Smith said. “It ended the War.”
And, as one of the last eight living survivors among his shipmates, Smith isn’t shy about announcing his current goal.
“I want to be the last survivor,” Smith said. “I want to be the last survivor, and I want to shake hands with the president.”