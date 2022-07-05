Mooney’s Pharmacy is conductng a backpack drive to benefit students at North Side Elementary School.
Megan Patterson said the idea for the backpack drive came from the pharmacy’s desire to help the community — especially those closest to them.
“We are wanting to help North Side Elementary, which is right across from the pharmacy,” Patterson said.
Mooney’s patrons can also bring in new backpacks and school supplies for the drive. Those who make a donation to the project will be given a $5 voucher that can be used on any over-the-counter products in the store.
“You can use that to get any OTC items that we have as a little thank you from us,” Patterson said.
Patterson said the drive will run through the end of July. Backpacks and supplies will be given out to the students shortly afterward.
In addition to new backpacks and school supplies, the pharmacy also will accept monetary donations that will be used to purchase needed supplies for the school’s students.
Anyone who wishes to donate to the backpack drive should bring supplies into Mooney’s Pharmacy at 1107 N. Roan St.