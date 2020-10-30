Mary Ellen Miller is a community relations program manager at the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Miller is an accredited public relations professional, and serves as the 2020 president of the Tri-Cities Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.
She is a member of the Tri-Cities Rotary Club, and is active in Grace Fellowship Church.
Miller is also the sponsor of the annual MarketingMel Public Relations Scholarship at East Tennessee State University.
She and her husband, Dan Miller, have been married for 25 years. They have a son, Skyler, who is a senior at University High School.
Fast Facts
Cat or dog: “Definitely dog. My 10-year-old Jack Russell mix, Lucky, is both my walking companion and work companion these days.”
How do you relieve stress: “Exercise. I am gradually working back into running after recovering from injuries, and now run about 4 miles a week.”
Ideal getaway: “I really miss traveling. While a beach vacation with my family to Hilton Head or Litchfield would probably be at the top of the list, we have been fortunate to take many great trips, including some wonderful adventures out West.”
HOW DO YOU DESCRIBE YOUR JOB TO FAMILY AND FRIENDS?
My “dam job.” (That’s actually how my husband describes it, and he always gets a laugh.) I do community relations for TVA’s Boone Dam project. I feel incredibly fortunate to get to work with so many wonderful people throughout our community and to communicate the TVA’s mission of service and concern for safety with them.
WHAT DO YOU ENJOY MOST ABOUT WHAT YOU DO?
I get to work on one of the most interesting infrastructure projects in the world with some of the brightest technical minds. The entire project is based on public safety, and I love communicating that to the community.
Last year, we were honored with the Association of Engineering Geologists’ highest award for our work on the Boone Dam project.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR OTHERS LOOKING TO BEGIN A CAREER IN MARKETING OR PUBLIC RELATIONS?
Internships. Get all of the hands-on experience you can while you are still in college. Test the waters several places, ideally in different kinds of businesses to make sure you like public relations. And it is a bonus if the student has an opportunity to work in journalism by writing for the student paper or working at the college radio station.
I also highly recommend taking part in events with the local Public Relations Society of America. PR professionals are always glad to welcome members of the next generation. Use LinkedIn to stay connected with the pros.
WHAT ARE THE CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING THE PANDEMIC?
I have worked from home since mid-March. We just recently moved from hosting our annual Boone Dam public meeting at a local high school, to hosting 166 people in a “virtual town hall” online. Like everything about this year, we learn to adapt.
On a personal level, for a card-carrying “extrovert,” the pandemic has been hard. All of the social connections I am so used to making in-person have moved online.
Whether it’s church, Rotary, PRSA or my daily work meetings, we “meet” on a small screen these days. Zoom fatigue is real. I am extremely grateful for my family, including my son who is in hybrid school. It really helps to have him around and be able to give him a hug.
Sometimes my husband comes home from work at noon and the three of us eat lunch together which is a treat for us. Neighbors are great because they are the one group of people I still see “in real life.”
WHO HAS BEEN A ROLE MODEL IN YOUR LIFE?
My parents were my chief role models. My mother was a journalist and my father operated his own fundraising and public relations firm. So I like to say, “I came by it honestly.”
My mother turns 100 on Nov. 7. She still gets around, walks daily with her walker and amazes her doctors. She loves to say she was born the year women got the right to vote. She taught me the importance of voting.
At work, I had a boss at TVA, Gail Rymer, who encouraged me to get my accreditation. I will always be grateful to her for that. Accreditation is tough and not many PR pros get it, but it is well worth the effort.