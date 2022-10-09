When Rob Blizard lost his mother in August, he was faced with the difficult task of sorting through her belongings.
It’s no easy task to sort through a lifetime’s worth of somebody’s belongings, especially not when they spent 57 years living in the same home. Knowing he doesn’t have the room or ability to keep every item left behind, Blizard set out to see what items he could place with family and friends who might enjoy them — everything from family heirlooms, old newspaper clippings and letters.
“But the sort of Holy Grail of it all has been these black and white pictures in her scrapbook,” Blizard said.
The photos were a time capsule from her childhood years in Johnson City, many of them dating back to the 1940s and 1950s. Though Ann Bowman Blizard was born in Florida, she spent her formative years in Johnson City, graduating from Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University (then College) before moving to the Washington, D.C., area with her husband, Marvin Blizard, in 1960.
Rather than tuck them away in a closet to be forgotten about, Blizard decided he wanted to try and track down either the people in the photographs or their surviving relatives and reunite them with memories from their past — something he himself had done with his old photographs years ago.
Fortunately for Blizard, some photos had names written on them, but many others gave him nothing to go on beyond a location.
Using the internet, Blizard has already been able to track down a few of the people in those decades-old photos — some still live in Johnson City, others fanned out from Knoxville to Charlotte and some have since died. He’s sent about two dozen letters to people trying to ID them as the people in his mother’s photos in the two months since her passing.
“It would just tickle me pink to be able to place them with either the actual people or any living family members they’ve got,” Blizard said.
Blizard said the idea first began because of an old family Bible that dates back to 1874. Because Blizard doesn’t have children, he wanted to pass down the Bible to a cousin of his who does have kids. Even though they hadn’t spoken in decades, Blizard plans to deliver the Bible to him at Christmastime later this year when he comes to town.
It’s been a rewarding journey for Blizard. Recently, he was able to place a few old pictures of a classmate of his mother’s when she attended Science Hill with his widow, who wrote him a touching note thanking him. Since her husband had died, she created a photo album of his life, and said his photo was the best she had from her late husband’s childhood.
“Your gift is a treasure,” she wrote. “Your care of your mother’s effects is inspiring.”
Blizard said that was a touching moment for him.
“That made me very happy,” he said.
Early last month, Jeff Browning received one of Blizard’s letters — a short, but personalized, letter he writes to each person he reaches out to explaining who he is, who his mother was and telling them about his goal. In his letter to Browning, Blizard was trying to identify a pair of siblings in one of the photos, and reached out to Browning, 77, hoping he had the right person.
He did. The photo was one of Browning and his late older sister, Ginnie Lou.
“Of the several photographs Rob sent me, only the one was of my sister and me,” Browning said in an email. “As meaningful, however, Rob sent pictures of his mother, aunt, and their aunt, and allowed me to keep these photographs of people I had not seen in many years, but who were close and important people in my life at that time.”
Blizard’s mother was about eight years older than Browning was, so he knew her more as his babysitter than anything else. Browning wasn’t able to help Blizard in identifying some of the other people in his mother’s photos, but he was able to help him peg down the locations of some, most of which were taken in and around the Southside Neighborhood.
Though the two men have never met, Browning said he feels as if he’s made a new friend in Blizard and has enjoyed reminiscing on his younger days with him. They plan to meet for the first time later this year.
“Rob is undertaking a Herculean effort to attempt to make all of these reconnections, and I have applauded Rob on his efforts,” said Browning, who served as Johnson City’s planning director in the 1970s and 1980s. “ Perhaps it is his way of getting back to his roots. However successful he is, I am grateful for the contact he has made with me, and I do look forward to meeting Rob and making a new friend.”
Blizard has experienced some success thus far, but is hoping to place as many photos as he can. He still has about 30 he has not yet placed, many of which have no names or other identifying information. Anyone who might recognize the photos is encouraged to reach out to him via email at RobForAnimals@gmail.com.
“I don’t know that my mother would have approved of what I’m doing, but, in many ways, I think, ‘Gee, this would have been so nice to do while she was still alive,’ you know, so that she could tell me about these people and who they were,” Blizard said.