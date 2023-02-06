LIFE-FAM-BORGMAN-COLUMN-MCT

Lori Borgman’s life in pie. (Illustration by Lori Borgman/TNS)

 Lori Nye

If life is a pie chart with different size slices for “eating, sleeping, working,” etc., the biggest slice of my pie would be “looking for my reading glasses.”

I have a main pair, a backup pair in the kitchen, a backup pair on a bedside table, and an emergency pair in my purse. It’s not like I didn’t see this coming.

Lori Borgman is a columnist, author and speaker. Her new book, “What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s” is now available. Email her at lori@loriborgman.com.

