Lori Borgman enjoys the occasional role of proctoring and teaching her grandkids but says she and her husband put the ‘old’ in Old School.

We often home-school three of our grands on Tuesdays while their mother works. We’re not sure whether we are the ones schooling, or the ones getting schooled.

We don’t do a lot of instruction, per se. We’re thinking some trust issues may be involved. Our primary job is to keep order, check their work, review assignments, quiz them on various subjects, and provide food. We excel at the last one.

Lori Borgman is a columnist, author and speaker. Her new book, “What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s” is now available. Email her at lori@loriborgman.com.

