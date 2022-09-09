People in England and across the globe expressed sadness Thursday over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Locally, Milligan University student and Southampton, England, native Luke Bennett reflected on the queen’s death Thursday afternoon.
“It’s a sad day for a lot of the British public as she’s been a figurehead for such a sustained period of time,” Bennett said. “There will be a lot of change in the coming weeks. It’s going to be a strange transition for the British culture.”
Roxanne Allison Groves-McDaniel, a Northeast Tennessee musician, was in England on Thursday. She is currently in the process of immigrating to England and was in the town of Whitley Bay where she said the mood was somber and the queen’s death has been the prominent topic of conversation.
“You had governments come and go, you had society and technology progress at unprecedented rates, and sort of the world as we know it today came into being,” she said of the years Queen Elizabeth was on the throne. “And through all of that, she provided a singular spot of constant familiarity for millions of people. No matter what world leaders came in, no matter what world leaders went, you know, she was always there.”
Queen Elizabeth’s 73-year-old son Charles, who is now king, commented on his mother’s passing.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother,” he said, as reported by the BBC. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.
