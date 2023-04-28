After asking around for ideas for his Eagle Scout Service Project, a Science Hill freshman took it upon himself to build some simple stairs at the beginning of the Noggin Trail on Buffalo Mountain, making the trail entrance safer and more accessible for visitors.
In order to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts of America require the Scout to complete one community service project that is “of significant impact” to the Scouts community. Among other requirements, the project must be something that is helpful for the greater community and something that tests the scout’s organizational, leadership and executive skills.
For his project, Abhradeep “Deep” Chandra decided that he wanted to build some simple stairs that would provide safer access to the Noggin Trail at Buffalo Mountain State Park.
“When I first came to look at (the trail), I fell down twice,” said Deep. “We saw a lot of older people using this trail, and they had a lot of trouble too. They spent maybe two minutes just trying to get down to the trail part, and I thought that was pretty bad. … It shouldn't be difficult to access a trail.”
Deep worked with Connie Deegan, the nature and program coordinator for the city of Johnson City, to coordinate work to fix up the trail entrance. He was joined by four other Scouts from his troop, who each volunteered their time to his project.
Work started for Chandra in September of last year when Deegan suggested the trail entrance as a possible project for him. After his own close call and seeing some of the safety and accessibility concerns at the site, he got to work planning his project.
Chandra said that he began the planning phase in winter by writing out a project proposal that was between six and seven pages long. He then submitted the proposal to be approved by his troop leader, unit coordinator and the local Boy Scouts of America council.
In the meantime, Chandra also organized a hot dog sale to raise money for the purchase of the rail ties and gravel that he would need to build the stairs. Between the proceeds of the fundraiser and a generous discount from the local Lowe’s, Chandra was able to cover the majority of the costs for the materials.
When the weather warmed up, Chandra was joined by four other Boy Scouts in his troop. The Scouts were able to complete the project in just six hours on a Saturday.
“First off, we wanted to clear out all the rocks because it was really rocky,” Chandra explained. “Then we marked out where we wanted to put each of the railroad ties because we had a dig underneath to make sure you would sit properly. … Then we had to get a drill to drill through the ties and make sure there were no big rocks underneath them.”
The Scouts reinforced the ties with bars and used the dirt they had dug up to level out each of the new stairs. After laying the gravel, they used the large rocks that they dug out of the area as a decorative protective barrier from the nearby drainage pipe.
Not long after they had finished the project, visitors to Buffalo Mountain were already admiring the Noggin Trail’s new entrance.
“I really appreciate it,” said one visitor. “I appreciate the accessibility for the differently abled and how everyone can come and enjoy this place.”
Another visitor who said she lives nearby said that the new trail entrance was “gorgeous and a lot more convenient.”
Deep said that one of his motivations for doing work on Buffalo Mountain was his love for the beautiful views and hiking options that the park has. He added that he is very pleased that people will be able to benefit from this project for years to come, and encouraged others to find ways that they can serve their community.
“I recommend to everyone that if you get the chance to, you should do any type of service project,” he said. “It's a lot of fun, and you learn a lot along the way.”