After asking around for ideas for his Eagle Scout Service Project, a Science Hill freshman took it upon himself to build some simple stairs at the beginning of the Noggin Trail on Buffalo Mountain, making the trail entrance safer and more accessible for visitors.

In order to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts of America require the Scout to complete one community service project that is “of significant impact” to the Scouts community. Among other requirements, the project must be something that is helpful for the greater community and something that tests the scout’s organizational, leadership and executive skills.

