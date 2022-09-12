Upper East Tennessee’s first beekeeping conference is coming to Greeneville on Oct. 15, and everyone is invited, from experienced beekeepers to curious first-timers.

As the Tennessee state insect, the honeybee is near and dear to many hearts. However, according to local beekeepers Wendy Brown and Leigh Ann Brink, beekeeping knowledge and practice is on the decline. Additionally, the number of non-feral honeybee hives being kept has taken a hard hit in recent years, and even feral colonies are dying off at an alarming rate.

