Upper East Tennessee’s first beekeeping conference is coming to Greeneville on Oct. 15, and everyone is invited, from experienced beekeepers to curious first-timers.
As the Tennessee state insect, the honeybee is near and dear to many hearts. However, according to local beekeepers Wendy Brown and Leigh Ann Brink, beekeeping knowledge and practice is on the decline. Additionally, the number of non-feral honeybee hives being kept has taken a hard hit in recent years, and even feral colonies are dying off at an alarming rate.
“We truly do want to save the bees, and it’s a tremendous task to try to do that. It’s a lost art and it’s a skill that’s waning in the communities,” said Brown.
According to Brown, the two main threats to the honeybee population are a lack of forage due to the rise of GMO crops and human development as well as the incorrect usage of pesticides and herbicides. Luckily, there are ways that community members can help combat these issues and save the bees.
Brown and Brink are both treatment-free beekeepers who live in Upper East Tennessee and have a total of 23 years of beekeeping experience between them. Brown is the president of the Appalachian Beekeeping Club based in Jonesborough, and Brink is a member of the Davy Crockett Beekeepers Club in Greeneville.
Their clubs, along with others in the Upper East Tennessee region, have come together to organize the region’s first beekeeping conference, which will offer information, community and resources to those who are invested in helping Tennessee’s honeybees.
“I’m ecstatic for this conference,” said Brink. “Our area has never had a bee conference before, but we have beekeepers who want to learn and want to do their best, so we’re really excited to put this on.”
The Upper East Tennessee Bee Conference will start at 7:30 a.m. The clubs have arranged to have several beekeeping, gardening and pollination experts join the conference as keynote speakers. The speakers will all be able to offer their unique insights to beekeeping practices, and a wide variety of perspectives will be shared and appreciated.
“Truly if you ask five beekeepers a question, you’ll get ten answers,” said Brown. “There’s just no agreement on the best way because everybody’s way is the best way.”
“This conference is going to be a way that we can offer the best of both worlds,” she added, “because (one of the keynote speakers) Michael Bush is internationally known on treatment-free beekeeping … and one of our other speakers (is) Kent Williams… he treats and he’s very good at instructing on the treating methods.”
The conference will also feature a talk from Dr. John Skinner, a retired professor from UT, whose main interest is in pollination. Mike Studer, the Tennessee state apiarist, will be at the event as well and will be able to speak about the inspectors’ roles in protecting the honeybee industry.
“We have the best of the best speaking,” said Brown, “and they’re willing to not only speak, but mingle and answer questions.”
In addition to the wealth of beekeeping knowledge that will be available to attendees, there will be numerous vendors offering beekeeping equipment, books, artist wares, food and more. The Rock Bridge Trees will also be there selling young trees that could one day grow to become important food sources for honeybees.
“We tried to make sure that there was something for everyone,” Brink said.
For those who aren’t up for the task of keeping bees, Brink and Brown gave some tips for how you can still help support the bees and their keepers. Their top tips are to plant wildflowers, sunflowers, herbs and other bee-friendly plants and trees; leave weeds (especially dandelions) alone; and offer the bees a water source where they can safely land without drowning.
Another simple way to support local honeybees and beekeepers, is to buy local hive products like honey, beeswax and propolis.
Those who are potentially interested in keeping bees are encouraged to attend the conference, where they can learn about best strategies as well as the rules and regulations that go with the hobby. Honeybees are currently allowed anywhere in Johnson City, and their hives take up surprisingly little room, making beekeeping a rather accessible hobby.
“I highly recommend (attending the conference) even if you’re just curious about it,” said Brown. “Come and learn first before you decide to get bees.”
Tickets for the conference are on sale now at the website below. Preordered tickets cost $35 and will include a free BBQ lunch. Children under 16 can attend for free, however, if they preregister, they will need to pay five dollars for lunch. There will only be 500 of these tickets made available, however guests may buy tickets at the door on the day of the event. Tickets bought at the door will not include the lunch.
For more information about the Upper East Tennessee Bee Conference, visit https://tennesseehoneybees.com. Community members are also encouraged to stop by their local bee clubs to hear more about ways that they can help protect Tennessee’s state insect.