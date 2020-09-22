Opening its doors in November 2019, the Langston Centre hit the ground running with its focus on multicultural arts, education and community leadership.
Supervisor Adam Dickson says the center now has an after-school program for grades 3-8 set to begin Oct. 5, and staff are currently working with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and the First Tennessee Development District to begin a science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, camp in October.
The center also recently launched its Ralph E. Davis Leadership Academy in honor of former Johnson City/Washington County NAACP President Ralph Davis, who died in July 2019. The program is intended to encourage students to learn how to become effective community leaders and voices for social change.
“We have a very healthy relationship with East Tennessee State University and the College of Education because individuals through the college are administering the Ralph E. Davis Academy, and they’re working with our after-school program,” Dickson said.
“We also have our virtual academy, which is through students at Milligan University. … So in the education realm, there’s a lot that we’re very proud of doing in a very short amount of time.”
Now, a new scholarship created through a partnership between ETSU and the Langston Education and Arts Development organization could offer more opportunities to students active with the center, which was created through a partnership between LEAD and the city of Johnson City.
The new scholarship is named in memory of Michael Young, a member of the Langston High School Class of 1965. He was the last student to graduate from the school, which was Johnson City’s school for African American students until 1965.
Young, the former chairman of LEAD who played an influential role in the founding of the Langston Centre, died in April.
In a Tuesday ETSU announcement, Dickson said the Michael Young Scholarship “recognizes a really good man who loved his high school.”
“This initiative furthers Langston’s motto to ‘Enter to Learn, Depart to Serve’ and will open the door for more young people to learn, grow and ultimately become trailblazers and agents of change,” Dickson said.
Dickson said the annual scholarship was funded with the help of individual donors, LEAD and ETSU, which pulled together roughly $50,000 for the initiative.
The program will award five $1,000 scholarships to current-year high school graduates to pursue higher education or a trade career.
Students must be accepted full-time to a four-year university, two-year college or accredited trade school to be eligible. Students must also have a cumulative grade point average of 2.75 or higher.
LEAD Board Member Carla Forney said students don’t need to be directly involved with the Langston Centre to receive the scholarship, but Dickson said the initiative could be helpful to young people involved with the Langston Centre.
“It’ll certainly open up opportunities for young men and women who are involved in programs at the Langston Centre,” Dickson said. “It’ll open up opportunities for them to grow and thrive.”
Dickson said the center’s relationship with LEAD has remained close since its founding.
“We move down a parallel path, meaning that the Langston Centre wants to respect the history of Langston High School. That coincides with the mission of LEAD,” he said.
To learn more about LEAD and other LEAD programs, visit its website at leadlhs.org.