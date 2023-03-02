NEWS2USE-PETS-DMT

Make sure to brush your dog’s teeth every day using a flavored enzymatic toothpaste specifically formulated for dogs. If your dog is unable or unwilling to have their teeth brushed, search for a food/water additive or special dental chews.

 Dreamstime/TNS

February is National Pet Dental Health Month. Part of being a responsible dog owner is caring for your pup’s teeth.

Regular brushing and dental care are the best way to prevent gum disease or bad breath and to keep your dog looking his best.

