Sarah Collier

Sarah Collier celebrated her 107th birthday on Thursday.

 KAYLA HACKNEY/Johnson City Press

Abundant Christian Living is celebrating the birthday of one very special resident.

Sarah Collier turned 107 on Thursday. Collier, who is a native of Wise County, Virginia, has been living at Abundant Christian Living for the last 17 years and is their oldest resident.

