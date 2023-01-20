featured Johnson City woman turns 107 years old By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com Kayla Hackney Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jan 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sarah Collier celebrated her 107th birthday on Thursday. KAYLA HACKNEY/Johnson City Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Abundant Christian Living is celebrating the birthday of one very special resident.Sarah Collier turned 107 on Thursday. Collier, who is a native of Wise County, Virginia, has been living at Abundant Christian Living for the last 17 years and is their oldest resident.“It’s been a long walk, but I’m here,” said Collier.In addition to being the oldest resident at Abundant Christian Living, Collier is also one of the oldest living women in the state of Tennessee.“Ms. Sarah is an inspiration to our community,” said Kayla Baker, director of marketing at Abundant Christian Living. “She kind of gives our other residents encouragement and keeps them going.” Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Collier celebrated her milestone birthday with a party complete with cake, ice cream and her friends and family.“She enjoys the party,” said Bob Collier, Sarah Collier’s son. “She likes to be in the limelight and talk.”Collier spends her days keeping active. Baker said Collier loves to walk and walks almost two miles each day.“She walks almost two miles every day, so it’s nice to see her so healthy at 107 years old,” Baker said. “We are very lucky to have her as part of our community.”When asked if Collier had any advice for those younger than her, she said “just be there and do what you can.” Latest Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sarah Collier Bob Collier Abundant Christian Living Kayla Baker 107 Centenarian Birthday Tennessee Law Kayla Hackney Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Kayla Hackney Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Try the Johnson City Press app today. ON AIR