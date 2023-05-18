Earlier this week, Liberty Bell and Indian Trail orchestra students gathered in the auditorium at Science Hill for their final concert of the 2022-23 school year. The concert also featured a performance by the newly formed bluegrass club at Indian Trail, which is celebrating its first full year at the school.
Students performed several pieces that showcased the hard work that they have put in over the past year.
“The students have worked so very hard,” said Orchestra Director Susan Lambert. “We give a convert every nine weeks, and as we progress throughout the year, each concert gets a little more difficult because they are learning more skills.”
She added that she is always so happy to do these concerts and see how much the students are learning and progressing each time.
In the bluegrass club, students don’t play from sheet music like the rest of the orchestra, rather they practice short riffs and tunes that they can piece together on their own to create unique bluegrass music.
“It’s a bit more loose,” said the program’s co-founder, Roxanne McDaniel. “We show them things like little variations they can do and little liberties they can take with the tune to really make it distinct and make it their own.”
During the concert, the bluegrass students were led by McDaniel as she set the pace for them on her guitar and guided their playing. After playing three specific bluegrass tunes, McDaniel gave the students an opportunity to jam together and play an original piece of bluegrass music.
“What I like about it is that it’s not only teaching them a bit about the musical heritage of this region, but it also gives them an opportunity to inject their own little bit of personality and creativity into these pieces,” said McDaniel.
Both McDaniel and Lambert said that they hope to see the bluegrass club grow in popularity in coming years.