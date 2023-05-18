Earlier this week, Liberty Bell and Indian Trail orchestra students gathered in the auditorium at Science Hill for their final concert of the 2022-23 school year. The concert also featured a performance by the newly formed bluegrass club at Indian Trail, which is celebrating its first full year at the school.

Students performed several pieces that showcased the hard work that they have put in over the past year.

