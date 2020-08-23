A Johnson City man who posted a photo on Facebook showing one of his symptoms of the novel coronavirus — severely bloodshot eyes — said he and his family were inundated with concerns from friends and others that they were at risk of exposure from his girlfriend.
She had COVID-19 before him, and had been quarantined until she tested negative.
“I’ve been pretty candid that I was under quarantine,” said the man, who asked not to be identified. “I had to share with my friends I tested positive. I did not leave my house from July 26 when I was in Florida until Aug. 19 when I was cleared and came back to work.”
The man and his girlfriend went on vacation July 26 with other members of her family. That next day, they found out that one of the adults had been exposed to someone in the days prior who had also been exposed to the virus.
“We ate together, we cohabitated together,” while on vacation, but were unsure if anyone in the group would get the virus, he said. Four of the adults played a card game and he believes it was that close exposure, without face coverings, that caused all four to get the disease.
He and two children in the group didn’t participate. The kids have tested negative, but the man ultimately tested positive after returning home after all the other adults had recovered.
“No one showed symptoms, but we all got tested when we returned. I was negative and the kids were negative. It was another week and I was positive.
“I was the last one to get it,” he said. “I put this picture on Facebook showing I had very red eyes. It (was) like pink eye times 20. I woke up one morning and my eyes were super super red; that persisted for four days. If you didn’t know any better you would have thought I was drunk or on drugs.”
The man said he put the photo up to show people that the severely red eyes were a symptom of the virus.
“That picture was up about an hour and a half when my girlfriend called and said you have to take this picture down. Everybody was asking her if I was OK. We’re catching flak about this. People were getting scared.
“People are afraid. I’ve been back at work a couple of days now and I’ll run into friends and they’ll, “Stay away, stay away you’ve got COVID. They are so terrified they don’t want to touch me.”
The man tries to reassure people he is no longer contagious, but sometimes it falls on deaf ears, he said.
“From what we understand there’s a five- to seven-day incubation period where you’re fine, then you get symptoms,” and ultimately get a positive test.
“Because mine was visual it ramped up into a storm where it created a lot of fear.”
The man compared the virus to chicken pox where once you’ve had it, the virus lies dormant in your system but isn’t contagious unless it reactivates.
He said testing positive is different than being infectious and wanted to share his experience in hopes people will not be afraid of others who have recovered.
“The only way to really fight ignorance is with education,” he said. “If it wasn’t for the fact my girlfriend asked me to take it down, I would have left it up. If you have COVID, let people know, let people know you are quarantining. I wouldn’t necessarily post a picture. The picture I posted was very graphic, and it initiated a huge scare.”