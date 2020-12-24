Simpler times. A simpler list.
In 1929, 9-year-old Johnson City resident Ruby Mitchell wrote to Santa Claus with modest requests. This was, of course, before Christmas lists turned into the expensive, commercialized wishes we know in 2020. There were no smartphones, game consoles, bluetooth headphones and hoverboards to beg Santa to deliver.
No, all Ruby wanted was a few of life’s basics and treats. And she made sure her little sister, Queenie, wouldn’t go without, either.
Nov. 17, 1929
Dear Santa Claus:
I am a little girl 9 years old and I go to school every day. I am in the second grade, and I go to Sunday school nearly every Sunday. I have got the best teacher ever was; her name is Mrs. Bessie Shell. She never forgets us little girls, and God will bless her, for she is so good to every one. I want you to bring me an umbrella and a pair of shoes and a doll and some oranges and apples, candy, nuts, grapes, and my little sister wants just what I want. So please don’t forget us, Dear Santa. My name is
RUBY MITCHELL,
622 E. Pine St.
Johnson City, Tenn.
To dear Old Santa Claus — hoping to see you soon.
Ruby’s letter appeared in a local newspaper.
Our research came empty as to which edition included her wishes; it might have been the Johnson City Chronicle or the Staff-News. Her daughter, Patsy Sanders Bailey, stopped by our office with an original clipping — a treasured family keepsake for sure.
Born in Avery County, North Carolina, Ruby came to Johnson City with her parents, John and Irene Mitchell, in 1922 and went on to a long life here. She was the oldest of five children and grew up in the Tree Streets neighborhood, mainly on West Poplar Street.
Throughout her life, Ruby’s name appeared numerous times in this newspaper as she made the honor rolls in school, entertained, participated in various civic activities, celebrated the marriages of her children and mourned the loss of one.
In 1937, she hosted a surprise 21st birthday party for her future husband, Sam Sanders. They married the following April. The marriage ended in divorce in the late 1940s, so Ruby raised her two daughters with her parents at their home. She attended Tacoma Church of God and worked at the Veterans Administration Medical Center until retirement.
Ruby died at age 77 in 1998, leaving behind her daughter Patsy, her sister, two of her three brothers, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family has grown since.
Ruby’s childhood letter to Santa in 1929 and the life she led serve as reminders of life’s essentials and the importance of family. That’s especially significant here at Christmas in 2020 as we try to hold onto the connections made so challenging by current events.
We don’t know whether Ruby received her umbrella, new shoes, doll and treats. One can hope Santa granted her wishes.