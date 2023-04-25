In addition to academics, students at the Jeremiah School learn how to identify their own triggers, challenges and sensory preferences, how to self-regulate and self-advocate and how to perform basic life skills like cooking, cleaning, budgeting, scheduling and more. Below, a sign outside Jeremiah School in Johnson City.
In addition to academics, students at the Jeremiah School learn how to identify their own triggers, challenges and sensory preferences, how to self-regulate and self-advocate and how to perform basic life skills like cooking, cleaning, budgeting, scheduling and more. Below, a sign outside Jeremiah School in Johnson City.
As Autism Acceptance Month comes to an end, Jo Cullen, executive director of the Jeremiah School, shares about the work that the school is doing to support and care for children with autism as well as how the wider public can educate themselves and move toward greater autism acceptance.
Over the years there has been a rise in the number of autism advocacy groups as well as research into the experiences of people with autism. With this increase in autism awareness now comes a shift to promoting autism acceptance, but there are still a number of hurdles that stand in the way of this goal. For autism specifically, much of the misinformation comes from both people’s limited interactions with autistic people and the misleading characterizations often seen in media.
“I think people don’t fully appreciate the autism spectrum,” said Cullen. “I think their knowledge is based on some outdated idea of it being a linear (set of extremes) ... you know, more autistic at this end and less autistic at this end, but it’s not like that anymore.”
Cullen shared that at the Jeremiah School, teachers and students operate from an understanding that there is a wide spectrum of challenges and strengths that varies from person to person. The school’s approach then is to try to help the students build tools and coping mechanisms that will allow them to navigate a society that is often not built to accommodate them.
“It’s sad to me that our students will always have to change who they are to fit in with the world,” she said. “You know, that they have as much right to coexist and to own their own identity, and we want them to be very confident in who they are, what their skills and talents are as well as understand what their challenges are.”
One of the first steps toward greater autism acceptance is increasing general understanding of autistic experiences. While each autistic person’s experience is unique, Cullen said that some of the traits that many people with autism share include sensory processing issues, communication issues, rigid behaviors and perception issues.
Cullen made the analogy that neurodiverse experiences and neurotypical experiences are akin to computer systems like Apple and Microsoft, where both are simply different operating systems and neither is “right” or “wrong.”
“I think that’s the way, perhaps, to look at it,” she said. “You know, our autistic friends just have a different wiring, they have a different operating system and they perceive the world in different ways. … And that is amazing. … We’re looking at autism as just a different way of being human. It’s not damage, and it’s not something to be cured.”
Cullen said that without this diversity of thought and experience, she thinks that the world would be rather dull and suffer a loss of creativity and ingenuity. She added that the only way that the greater public will be able to come close to understanding and fully accepting autism is by seeking out information and learning from folks with autism.
“I think we’re a long way from autism acceptance. And I think it takes a great will on behalf of people to open their minds. … And I think people have to be willing to open their minds and to listen to autistic people,” said Cullen. “People are not going to really see how wonderful autistic people can be if they’re never interacting.”
She recommended resources like TED Talks by autistic people, self-advocacy networks and books that autistic people have written about their experiences. Of course she cautioned that it is important to know where such information is coming from, since there is also a great amount of misinformation. She recommended focusing on self-advocacy platforms rather than organizations advocating on the behalf of people with autism.
“If you don’t include a lot of people who are autistic or you don’t listen to autistic voices,” she said, “then you’re a neurotypical organization speaking on behalf of a neurodiverse group and that can go wrong.”
While Cullen said there is still a great need for education systems, higher education institutions and workplaces to be more understanding and accommodating of autism, she applauded the efforts that have been made by places like Dollywood, Disney World, movie theaters and the local Gray Fossil Site to offer more sensory friendly experiences to guests.
“More and more places are taking into account the needs of people with varying conditions and disabilities,” she said, “but again it’s going out there and advocating … to hopefully help others open their minds to different ways of doing things.”
“We should be celebrating people for who they are,” she added, “not what we think they should be, and that’s what I would like to see — people being much more open-minded and accepting of difference.”
In addition to the work that the teachers and staff at the Jeremiah School do to offer caring support and a safe place for their students, Cullen said she frequently goes out into the community to try to help promote awareness and acceptance of autism.