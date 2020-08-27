Since Wednesday was National Dog Day, it was the perfect time to announce a joint venture between the Johnson City Police Department and Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.
“It’s basically going to be a pet of the week at the shelter,” Brittney Eberhardt, a city police officer and unabashed animal lover, explained. “This is mainly going to be aimed at ones that need more attention. We want to highlight them because of how hard things are right now.”
Eberhardt said the idea came to her one recent morning after being awakened and trampled by her own dogs barking at someone in her driveway. She has four dogs and said many officers in the department are animal lovers who often foster for the shelter.
For now, the program doesn’t have a name, but Eberhardt said she’s tossing around a few ideas such as Cops and Critters.
“We have so many animal lovers on the force and at a time like this we’re basically trying to show we do good things,” she said.
Since the novel coronavirus hit, the animal shelter has been closed to the public except by appointment.
“I love the idea because we have a relationship with the local police and law enforcement anyway,” Tammy Davis, shelter manager said. “If someone is in an accident and there’s an animal involved, the police will bring that animal here so we can take care of it until the owner is able to pick it up.”
Davis said it’s not unusual for off duty police officers to volunteer at the shelter to walk dogs, take them on field trips or foster them.
“It’s really benefiting the animals that are overlooked,” she said. “It’s been a very difficult year and summer is our busiest time; because we are doing everything by appointment ... we are having to use social media more.
“It just takes one person to see a photo of a dog or cat and decide they want to meet that animal.”
To see what animals are at the shelter, visit the agency’s Facebook page, website — www.wcjcanimalshelter.org — or Petfinder.com.