This past week, East Tennessee State University students walking past the campus’ parking garage may have noticed a new mural taking shape as renowned illustrator Kelsey Montague worked to bring her positive and uplifting work to the university’s campus.
Montague, who has worked with several celebrities in cities both across the United States and abroad, partnered with ETSU to paint a mural on campus as part of the university’s “Paint the Region Blue and Gold” initiative.
“I'm super excited to come (to ETSU and Johnson City),” said Montague. “It's my first time here… I'm a huge fan of universities, because I love how it’s constantly rotating… You know, it's just new and the creativity and the energy is always so exciting.”
The new mural that Montague has designed and painted for ETSU shows a pair of hands forming a heart with space for a person to stand in the middle. The hands themselves are made up of numerous designs and hidden images like the Appalachian Mountains, ETSU’s clock tower, the three stars from the Tennessee flag and more.
“The heart, for me, is something that I've wanted to do on a more public front,” said Montague. “I love that whole idea of stepping in and just having something that's kind of enveloping you in a positive way. All my work is positive in some way- I do a lot under the hashtag ‘what lifts you’- and so I really want my work to always be uplifting. Standing in a pair of hearts, and kind of being shown that type of love is something that I was excited to work on with the team here at the university.”
Montague said that any time she is doing a mural she is very intentional about spending time learning about the community and finding small things to add to her piece which are unique and meaningful for the community.
“I always joke that I create the work and then it's like a gift,” said Montague. “I give it away and then I'm gone you know I'm done. It's not my really anymore; it's the community’s and I just hope that the university knows that this is for them and that this is their piece.”
She added that the mural is also a gift to the students and passerby who may only interact with the art for a moment, saying, “It's for you, you know, whether you stop and take a photo or you bring your family or friends here or you just it makes you smile for a second.”
The mural, which only took about three days to complete, is hand painted with acrylic paint pens and Sherwin-Williams house paint. Especially after being treated and sealed, the mural will be waterproof and hopefully able to withstand the elements for years to come.
Barbara Mason, ETSU’s director of trademark licensing, said that the university is thrilled to have Montague lend her creative talents to the campus with such a positive piece.
“What's cool about it is everything she does has such a positive impact on social media,” said Mason. “Her art invites people into the art so they actually become living pieces of art and then encourages them to share their experience online.”
With Montague’s mural, Mason said that the university hopes to “create community engagement and interaction in a really positive way.”
Through Montague’s website, ETSU will soon be added to the worldwide map of locations where her 300+ murals are located. ETSU hopes that this will help to establish Johnson City and the greater region as a “destination location.”
Located next to the parking garage on ETSU’s campus, on the side of the Subway and Market and Deli, the new mural will be visible for anyone visiting campus for a campus tour, tailgating or sporting events in the Mini Dome as well as for students on their way to class. It will be a great backdrop for students looking to take their graduation or ‘first day of class’ pictures, or any time students want to take an uplifting selfie.
When posting the photos to social media, use the hashtags WhatLiftsYou and ETSUPride365.