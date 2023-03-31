This past week, East Tennessee State University students walking past the campus’ parking garage may have noticed a new mural taking shape as renowned illustrator Kelsey Montague worked to bring her positive and uplifting work to the university’s campus.

Montague, who has worked with several celebrities in cities both across the United States and abroad, partnered with ETSU to paint a mural on campus as part of the university’s “Paint the Region Blue and Gold” initiative.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you