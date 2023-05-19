Any dedicated fiber artist knows that when you see a good deal on yarn, you need to jump on it. For years I have seen people post their epic yarn finds from secondhand stores, and I have waited and waited for it to be my turn to find such a treasure.
Just a few weeks ago, it finally happened.
Thanks to a coworker’s sixth sense for thrifting, I was alerted that Wags to Riches here in Johnson City was selling a hundred skeins of yarn for only $50! As soon as I found out, I called the store and put my name down. I was already dancing with excitement, but then the store employee told me something that made my jaw hit the floor.
The stash included more than a hundred skeins of yarn; employees had just given up counting!
When I picked up my order, I was too giddy to even think about my roommate’s reaction to me bringing home two full toy bins of yarn. In short, she wasn’t nearly as ecstatic as I was, but she is patient and encouraging of my crafty hobbies, so she wasn’t too upset.
I promised her that I would make her something nice out of some of the yarn, and that promise was enough for her to completely support the purchase.
After dumping the two bins’ contents out onto my floor, I almost couldn’t believe my luck! Nearly all of the yarn that I bought matched up with brands and colors that I already use and love! There is so much potential for blankets, purses, sweaters and more, and I can’t wait to get started on some of my ideas! God bless the person who bought and then donated this absolute treasure trove.
I am trying to be good and finish up some works in progress before I start on any new projects with this stash. Some of those projects include crocheted bags for friends, half-finished blankets and more. And I regret to say that some of those projects have required me to buy even more yarn than what I now have.
This weekend I am going to try to reorganize my crafting space so that I have a good place to finally tuck away the hundred-plus skeins of yarn. I know my roommate will be very grateful for that!
Now for an update on the “great graduation cap kerfuffle” from last month.
I have never felt prouder (or older) than when I watched my little brother walk across the stage last weekend for his high school graduation from Liberty University Online Academy. He has worked so hard to get through high school and I am so excited to see what he goes on to do.
In the end, I abandoned the idea of painting his graduation cap and instead painted my design onto a piece of cardstock that I hot glued to the top of the cap. For my first time working with silver leaf, I was extremely pleased with the result. And my brother loved it! He even posted a picture of it on Reddit and told everyone how great I am — he can be pretty sweet sometimes!
In other crafty news, I finally finished a lap blanket that has been a part of my “work in progress” pile for about a year. The rainbow corner-to-corner crochet blanket is made out of some spectacularly soft and thick yarn from Caron Cakes’ anniversary collection last year.
I wanted to take it into the office for chilly days, but unfortunately Good Mama the cat has claimed it as hers. She gives me some serious stink-eye when I try to take it from her, so I’ll let her keep it for now.
Let me know what projects you’ve got going on and stay tuned to see what my next project is! Happy crafting!
Amber Brophy is the education reporter for the Johnson City Press. She covers both Washington County Schools and Johnson City Schools as well as local universities. Her column will be published the third Friday of every month. Contact her at abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com.