I was speechless and close to tears with how excited I was going through this yarn. The colors are just beautiful!

 By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@sixriversmedia.com

Any dedicated fiber artist knows that when you see a good deal on yarn, you need to jump on it. For years I have seen people post their epic yarn finds from secondhand stores, and I have waited and waited for it to be my turn to find such a treasure.

Just a few weeks ago, it finally happened.

This mountain of yarn from Wags to Riches may be the best purchase I have ever made! It was a great birthday present to myself, and I can't wait to see what I do with it all!
Graduation Cap

I was able to decorate this graduation cap in one afternoon while watching the Great British Baking Show. I think it turned out great, and the shininess helped me find my brother in the sea of high school graduates!
Good Mama

Good Mama the cat has claimed this beautiful throw blanket as hers. I love the way the blanket turned out, and I only wish she would let me use it!

